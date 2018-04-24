Melania Trump's hat steals the show during first official state visit

First lady Melania Trump's white ensemble caught attention Tuesday as she stepped out during President Donald Trump's first official state visit of his presidency.

Melania's suit jacket is from the Michael Kors Collection, the office of the FLOTUS confirmed to ABC News today. The jacket appears to be Kors' double crepe-sablé draped blazer, priced at $2,195, from the designer's Spring 2018 collection. The wide-brimmed hat was designed by Hervé Pierre.

Michael Kors

The first lady was also sporting a pair of Christian Louboutin heels in Washington this morning.

Commenters on Twitter praised Melania's fashion moment, some referencing Beyonce's look from the artist's 2016 music video, "Formation."

It seems people are getting some serious Beyoncé 'Formation' vibes from Melania's hat this morning, but I can't see why tho. pic.twitter.com/KAlKon0fk2 — Minstra (@ViceRoyMinstra) April 24, 2018

Joshua Roberts/Reuters

The Trumps were joined at the White House by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte, who also wore white.

Trumps, Macrons wave to the crowd from the White House balcony. https://t.co/XEHxGUnPUc pic.twitter.com/ydsNoWprdD — ABC News (@ABC) April 24, 2018

ABC News' Meridith McGraw contributed to this report.