Melania Trump's hat steals the show during first official state visit

Apr 24, 2018, 2:06 PM ET
PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during an arrival ceremony at the White House, April 24, 2018. PlayJoshua Roberts/Reuters
First lady Melania Trump's white ensemble caught attention Tuesday as she stepped out during President Donald Trump's first official state visit of his presidency.

Melania's suit jacket is from the Michael Kors Collection, the office of the FLOTUS confirmed to ABC News today. The jacket appears to be Kors' double crepe-sablé draped blazer, priced at $2,195, from the designer's Spring 2018 collection. The wide-brimmed hat was designed by Hervé Pierre.

PHOTO: This Double Crepe-Sable Draped Blazer is on sale on Michael Kors website.Michael Kors
This Double Crepe-Sable Draped Blazer is on sale on Michael Kors' website.

PHOTO:
The first lady was also sporting a pair of Christian Louboutin heels in Washington this morning.

Commenters on Twitter praised Melania's fashion moment, some referencing Beyonce's look from the artist's 2016 music video, "Formation."

PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron kisses first lady Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony at the White House, April 24, 2018.Joshua Roberts/Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses first lady Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony at the White House, April 24, 2018.

The Trumps were joined at the White House by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte, who also wore white.

ABC News' Meridith McGraw contributed to this report.

