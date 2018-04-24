What to know about Sarah Jessica Parker's bridal line with Gilt

Sarah Jessica Parker has collaborated on a bridal collection that would make her "Sex and the City" alter-ego Carrie Bradshaw very proud.

The actress, in conjunction with Gilt, unveiled a new line of apparel on Tuesday that included dresses, skirts, bodysuits and other pieces, ranging in price from $295 to $2,395 and from sizes 0 to 14.

Parker said in a statement released by Gilt that, while non-traditional brides-to-be may have luck finding their dream dresses in the collection, it's not merely meant to be wedding attire.

"Women come in all sizes and shapes and backgrounds and colors and I just knew that I had to produce something I felt proud of and that I wanted to wear that would last," she said. "These pieces are not limited to a wedding. They're also great for special occasions and parties that are unrelated to milestone events. They can be for everything."

Parker, 53, also designed the clothing to be in a variety of "friendly" colors, including red, black and blue, in addition to the more traditional white and cream. The "Divorce" star famously wore a black dress to her wedding to Matthew Broderick.

Bows, feathers and embroidery decorate some of the more intricate pieces in the collection.

"What was fun for us is creating pieces that have a life to them," Parker said.

