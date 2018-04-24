Transcript for Sarah Jessica Parker launches wedding dress line

Actresses Sarah Jessica Parker in the news this morning she refashion a full fledged second career now she is watching her on bridal collection. The Sex and the City stars create a line of wedding dresses body suits skirts jumpsuits and more. All in an assortment of colors not just like cream pretty modern day wedding love. Parker telling piece adds that she intended on the line he musical outside and just that special occasion I think that's a great idea. Asked if he also insisting on a large range of sizes making it easy for anyone to enjoy her designs. The bridal collection in his dog SGP buy Sarah Jessica Parker why don't. Come back today exclusively on gilts militia. You.

