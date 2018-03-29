More and more unique vacation rentals are popping up across the map -- including these cavernous wonders will leave you between a rock and a hard place trying to narrow down which one to stay in.

TripAdvisor Rentals released a list of quirky cave rentals that includes properties inside a lava cave perched on the cliffs of Santorini and a more than 700-year-old hand-carved sandstone one-bedroom home.

These cave rentals are touted as the ultimate way to feel connected to nature without giving up modern comforts and amenities.

Rental rates start as low as $9 per person, per night, which TripAdvisor says makes it the perfect chance to indulge in a one-of-a-kind getaway.

Check out the full list below:

1. Unique Beckham Cave Home, Parthenon, Arkansas, USA

4 bedrooms, sleeps 16, 6,000 square feet, from $1,100 ($69 per person) per night.

Beckham Cave is nestled in a natural cavern, high within a bluff overlooking the valley. The space boasts exposed cavern walls and lavish bathrooms with surrounding rock walls and overhead rain showers for a waterfall-like experience.

2. Lava Cave, Santorini, Greece

1 bedroom, sleeps 3, from $308 ($103 per person) per night

This former sailor’s home dates back to 1875 and keeps its traditional cave-curved Aegean island style with pearl white walls, while adding a number of modern amenities. The private veranda has an indoor-outdoor Jacuzzi with panoramic views of the ocean and Caldera’s volcanic beauty.

3. Casa Santantonio, Santorini, Greece

2 bedrooms, sleeps 5, from $172 ($35 per person) per night

Casa Santantonio is a redesigned 18th-century mansion that retains much of its traditional architectural heritage and style. The property boasts three private luxury apartments, with the Senior Cave that boasts its own pergola with a Jacuzzi.

4. Anitya Cave House, Cappadocia, Turkey

1 bedroom, sleeps 6, from $181 ($31 per person) per night

In the heart of Cappadocia, this cave house is more than 600 years old with a terrace and panoramic views across Urgup. The home is a one-bedroom property, but with flexible sleeping arrangements, it can accommodate up to six guests.

5. Azalea Houses Cave, Oia, Greece

1 Bedroom, sleeps 2, from $345 ($173 per person) per night

This one-bedroom property is a traditional winemaker’s house, which has been transformed into a luxury residence yet respects the old architectural style. The cave home has two floors with a large terrace overlooking the village, the vineyards of Oia and the Aegean Sea.

6. The Rockhouse Retreat, Worcester, UK

1 bedroom, sleeps 2, from $270 ($135 per person) per night

The Rockhouse Retreat was hand-sculpted from a Triassic sandstone escarpment in rural Worcestershire, about two hours west of London, sits on the banks of Honey Brook and has been used as a dwelling for over 700 years.

7. Loft Cave Sea Views, Guia, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands

2 Bedrooms, sleeps 4, from $166 ($42 per person) per night

8. Cuevo de Luja, Granada, Spain

3 bedrooms, sleeps 9, from $246 ($28 per person) per night

9. White Dream, Puglia, Italy

1 bedroom, sleeps 2, from $172 ($86 per person) per night

Amongst the white Flagstone lanes in the heart of the historical center of Ostuni is White Dream. The apartment offers an elegant and refined decor in shades of white, to mirror the natural rock that forms the structure.

10. Cohabitat Sassi, Matera, Italy

1 bedroom, sleeps 2, from $92 ($46 per person) per night

11. Cave Socorro, Guimar, Tenerife

2 bedrooms, sleeps 6, from $49 ($9 per person) per night

The spacious rental boasts a terrace area for al fresco dining with ocean views located minutes away from the beach, where travelers can walk along the coast and tour the island.