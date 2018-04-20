Disney's Earth Day treats delight at 'Party for the Planet'

There are many ways to celebrate Earth Day, but none more delicious than the limited-time treats available at Walt Disney World Resort.

April 22 -- Earth Day -- also marks the 20th anniversary of Animal Kingdom Theme Park and Disney is celebrating with a "Party for the Planet" through May 5. If you're lucky enough to visit the parks in the next few weeks, you'll find interactions with animal care experts, family-friendly activities, character greetings, and themed merchandise on offer.

And did we mention the limited-time Earth Day treats?

Disney’s Contemporary Resort will have an Earth Day Cupcake at Contempo Café only on April 22. This chocolate cupcake comes in an edible chocolate flowerpot and is filled with chocolate pastry cream, chocolate buttercream, and chocolate cookie crumble. It is also topped with a buttercream flower and a chocolate Earth Day sign.

Walt Disney World

Over at Disney Springs, Amorette’s Patisserie will be offering up a cute little cactus on a stick April 22 to 28. This Cactus Macaron Lollipop consists of three French macarons filled with pistachio ganache and topped with icing.

Walt Disney World Resort

Check out the plant-based burger offerings at Nomad Lounge and Restaurantosaurus. Nomad Lounge will offer Impossible Burger Sliders with tomato chutney and smoked onion on a brioche bun and served with yucca fries. At Restaurantosaurus, you’ll find an Impossible Burger with avocado and tomato on a brioche bun.

Walt Disney World

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, visitors will find two celebratory cupcakes, a Tree of Life Cupcake will be available at Creature Comforts and Flame Tree Barbecue, and an Earth Day Cupcake will be available at Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus.

The Tree of Life Cupcake is a vanilla cupcake topped with buttercream and an edible chocolate piece; and the Earth Day Cupcake is a chocolate cupcake topped with buttercream, white chocolate crispy pearls, white chocolate mousse, and an edible chocolate piece.

Walt Disney World

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge will have an Earth Day Cupcake April 19 to 22 at Roaring Fork. This chocolate cupcake is filled with cookies and cream filling and topped with vanilla buttercream, cookies and cream crumble, chocolate rocks, and an edible garden.