This eco-resort in Panama could be yours for $10

Have you ever dreamed of packing up your desk and leaving the "real world" behind?

One Detroit, Michigan couple did just that in 2013. And now they're giving another person the chance to live a life in paradise.

The couple -- who now have a young daughter -- are the owners of Casa Cayuco in Bocas del Toro, Panama, a 40-minute flight from Panama City.

For $10, hopefuls can enter a contest to win the resort run by British competition organizers WinThis.Life. The company is also giving $50,000 to the winner of the "spot the ball" type contest.

The 24-bed resort will become owner of four stand-alone cabins, a main lodge, two lodge suites, and an air-conditioned luxury owner’s suite on two-acres bordered by the sea and the rainforest.

Dave and Suzanne Smith turned the once-rustic property into a top-rated resort on TripAdvisor. Today, it attracts yogis, eco-travelers, honeymooners and families.