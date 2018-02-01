Minneapolis locals share musts in the Twin Cities

With all eyes on Minneapolis this weekend and the highly anticipated game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, the Super Bowl is a time for the Twin Cities to shine.

And while it seems all anyone can talk about is the weather -- yes, it's cold, get over it -- "Good Morning America" wanted to focus on what else we should know about Minneapolis.

With that in mind, we reached out to three local influencers to get their must-dos in Minneapolis.

Waqar Ahmad is a New York transplant and photographer, adventurer, sometimes-travel blogger and social media influencer, with a daytime corporate engineering job. You can follow his adventures in Minnesota and beyond on Instagram @waqonthewildside. Here are his picks:

First Ave: "Minneapolis’ legendary indie music venue in downtown Minneapolis most associated with native Prince. Many scenes of 'Purple Rain' was filmed at this former Greyhound station."

The Lynhall: "Modern European food hall-inspired café in less than a year has turned into a popular neighborhood joint. Ask for SKOL 75, a local take on French 75 by mixologist Nick Shaw with a shoutout to Minnesota Vikings cheer."

Marvel Bar: "The speakeasy located in the basement of the Bachelor Farmer restaurant. Just like its upstairs sibling, Marvel Bar highlights Minnesota’s Nordic heritage. Some of the popular cocktails include aquavit. Tattersall Distillery -- one of Minnesota’s earlier distilleries."

Spyhouse Coffee: "Restored brick and timber warehouse, reclaimed wood, old maps, large windows, and good coffee, in other words, a mecca for local and visiting Instagrammers."

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden: "German sculptor Katharina Fritsch’s Hahn/Cock is the newest addition alongside iconic Spoonbridge with Cherry."

Victor’s 1959 Café: "Cozy Cuban place in South Minneapolis, most popular during weekend brunch but open for all meals."

Afro Deli: "With more Somalis outside of Africa -- Minnesota elected its first Somali-American female legislator Ilhan Omar -- it’s no surprise Minneapolis boasts some true gems in Somali cuisine. A gateway to Somali cuisine is Afro Deli, with its fast service and affordable selections from sambusas to keke. One location each in Minneapolis and St Paul."

Guthrie Theater: "Even if you’re not seeing a show there – but you should – make sure to visit the Endless Bridge observation area, and the amber Dowling Studio on the 9th floor of this theater overlooking downtown and the Mississippi River to take in the sprawling views."

Jill Emmer is a Twin Cities mom with a passion for creativity. She is a photographer, community arts organizer and content creator. You can view her latest adventures on her Instagram or at her web site www.ShineOnPhotos.com.

This is where I would take my out-of-town BFF.

Start the day at Glam Doll Donuts. Enjoy the retro decor and some of our very best sweet treats. Located in the Minneapolis “Eat Street” area.

Head to Downtown Minneapolis and check out my two favorite murals: Bob Dylan by famed Brazilian muralist Kobra and the “Music Wall Mural” on 10th and Marquette.

Visit a local festival: Art Shanty Projects are a must if you are here during Super Bowl weekend! Gives you the opportunity to walk on a frozen lake and meet our local artists!

And this was taken at our largest local waterfall -- the Minnehaha Falls -- located minutes from Airport Dog Park and airport. (This place might be packed on Super Bowl weekend, though! Go early!)

Walk one of our lakes: Calhoun, Harriet or Lake of the Isles. Each one is about 3 miles and takes about an hour.

Shop: Find more quirk and color at the cute trinket shop Hunt & Gather, and then enjoy local art and coffee at Dunn Brothers coffee shop just up the street.

Evening: Cozy up at Broders' Pasta Bar (most amazing homemade pasta in the city -- order the No. 11 -- the locals' favorite!

Kat Peterson is an Instagram influencer and food photographer currently residing in Minneapolis. She's passionate about discovering small local culinary producers and watching them thrive. While not an avid sports fan, she was delighted to contribute to Super Bowl LII as a member of the SB Cuisine Committee for the Minnesota Food Guide. You can follow Kat's work on Instagram at @kmlpeterson.

Gyst Fermentation Bar: Female-owned by two sisters

"This is a great spot to relax, have a glass of wine (or house-made Kombucha) with the Midwest cheese board and some beet pickled eggs! Located on Eat Street, about 2 miles from the stadium.Pro-Tip: Pop into Glam Doll Donuts for dessert, located just around the corner."

Wise Ace Eatery: True farm to table

"About 90 percent of the food served in the restaurant, year-round, comes from their 100-acre farm in Plato. The black bean burger is one of the best and their bacon and French fries are to die for. Located in South Minneapolis, about 6 miles from the stadium."