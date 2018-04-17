Step inside the brand new TWA hotel at JFK airport in New York City

Travelers looking for a more gilded age of travel need look no further than the TWA hotel in New York City.

Scheduled to open in spring 2019 near John F. Kennedy International Airport, the first photos of a model guestroom have been released. Visitors to the hotel, which has the fabled TWA flight terminal as it's core, will be immediately transported to the 1960s.

Housed in two low-rise buildings, the new hotel has 512 guest rooms with martini bars, vintage rotary phones and bathrooms with Hollywood-style vanities. Floor-to-ceiling, full-width windows will provide expansive scenes of the TWA Flight Center lobby or nearby runways.

But the hotel remains ultra-quiet: The windows will be seven panes thick.

The planned lobby will be 200,000 square feet and include reception and restaurants. There's also a planned rooftop pool and 10,000 square foot observation deck, as well as a museum devoted to the Jet Age, TWA, and the midcentury modern design movement.