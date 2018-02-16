Transcript for Disney's Toy Story Land opening date announced

All right back now with an exclusive announcement from Walt Disney world in Florida. A big expansion is coming to Disney's Hollywood studios and here's a hit, woody, buzz and Jessie and slinky dog are here to share the big news. Get ready because toy story land is coming June 30th. Yes. Just in time for summer. You better believe it, the 11-acre toy story land. You will shrink down to the size of a toy and be vunded by giant versions of your childhood toys like my friend slinky dog, of course, he is the star of slinky dog dash which is a new family friendly roller coaster and got to test it out in vr. You can tack a spin on a flying saucer and blast your way through 4d midway and meet some of your toy story pals like I'm doing right here. It's going to More excitement on the way for Walt Disney land resort in California. The first ever Pixar fest begins April 15th celebrating friendship and beyond. Pixar stories will come alive in the new together forever. A new Pixar nighttime spectacular and two magical parades and much more during Pixar fest. Guests will discover the new land of Pixar opening June 23rd.

