Consumer Reports finds frozen veggies are just as healthy as fresh veggies

More
Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner breaks down what to know about the new Consumer Reports findings, which compared the nutritional value of fresh vegetables with frozen ones.
3:12 | 04/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Consumer Reports finds frozen veggies are just as healthy as fresh veggies

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54189353,"title":"Consumer Reports finds frozen veggies are just as healthy as fresh veggies ","duration":"3:12","description":"Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner breaks down what to know about the new Consumer Reports findings, which compared the nutritional value of fresh vegetables with frozen ones. ","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/consumer-reports-finds-frozen-veggies-healthy-fresh-veggies-54189353","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.