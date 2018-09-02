Transcript for Flu epidemic leaves 53 children dead, how to stop flu symptoms from turning deadly

Back now with the latest on the deadly flu season. The CDC is out with new news. It's responsible for 53 pediatric deaths. Adrienne, you have some of the warning signs parents should watch for That's right. We talked about the different strains sparking one of the worst nationwide outbabies in nearly a decade showing the symptoms that have popped coast to coast. The last major flew epidemic, 2009 swine flu. Deaths in the tens of thousands in the U.S. Now one little girl who has it is battling to breathe. What started out as just a bad cough ended up with 10-year-old ki Anna Richardson on this ventilator unable to speak. Complications from H1N1. Swine flu led to a collapsed lung and pneumonia. She went to school with no Lemm and her school nurse sent her home with a 102 degree fever. Reporter: Dr. Diane Hess' new York City office they see up to ten cases a day. In previous years they'd see ten total, the entire flu season. If you're worried whether you should take your child to the hospital, think about the following things. Is your child having difficulty breathing? Is your child dehydrated? Is your child blue or bluish around the mouth and having a fever with a rash. If your child is cranky and cannot console them. Sometimes they get lethargic. Reporter: Watch for a high fever that won't go away or flares up after the child seems to be getting better. Now, most children get over the flu within a few days. The pediatrician we talked to said going to the hospital can be risky being around other sick people but follow your parental intuition. If you feel they need medical help. Kianna hasn't been able to speak but can giving her parents a big thumb's up. Thanks, Adrienne. Coming up, are prince Harry and Meghan Markle going to have the

