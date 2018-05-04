-
Now Playing: New study warns parents not to talk to teens about dieting
-
Now Playing: Boxing champ Laila Ali shares her healthy comfort food favorites
-
Now Playing: 'Motivated' podcast: Do you have a healthy relationship with food?
-
Now Playing: How a nutritionist organizes her refrigerator
-
Now Playing: Parents try saying 'Yes' to all their children's requests for a day
-
Now Playing: Couple who struggled with fertility has 7 children after winning an IVF raffle
-
Now Playing: Foods that could help fight strokes
-
Now Playing: Couple says paying off their $162K debt brought them closer
-
Now Playing: Carrie Underwood shares photo of her face 5 months after fall
-
Now Playing: Meet the woman behind Meghan Markle's coveted style
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old reaches summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro
-
Now Playing: NFL star hailed as 'hero' for flagging school-shooting threat
-
Now Playing: Boyfriend's brother found responsible for woman's death
-
Now Playing: New blast of winter weather bringing more snow
-
Now Playing: New details on death of American family in Mexico
-
Now Playing: New details on activities of alleged YouTube shooter
-
Now Playing: EPA head punches back in ethics scandal
-
Now Playing: Facebook reveals up to 87 million users affected by data scandal
-
Now Playing: Trump signs order authorizing National Guard to protect border
-
Now Playing: Teacher by day: Educators share struggles in wake of rallies, classroom walkouts