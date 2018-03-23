Transcript for Could freezing the 'hunger nerve' be the secret to weight loss?

headlines. One, what may be the magic number of minutes to exercise? The other a procedure to freeze the so-called hunger nerve. That may help you lose weight. Dr. Jennifer Ashton joins us in Boston. Going to tell us about these. The hunger freeze, that hunger nerve. You are board certified in obesity medicine. What's your take on this. This is about what's called the gut brain access. It's a very small study done at Emory university and they froze a nerve called the vagus nerve, part of it that feeds the esophagus and is implicated in sending hunger and fullness signals to the brain. Again, super small study. They had ten usubjects but after a three-month period all had a decrease in appetite and all lost weight. No complications. So definitely needs more research but not ready for prime time yet but interesting? Yeah, we'll hole the phone on that one just with ten subjects. That other study about the amount of time we should be exercising a week. Robin, this is great news for exercisers. This research which was done at duke flies in the face with that previous public health recommendation that you have to get 30 or 60 minutes continuously to see a benefit. It's all about testing bouts of exercise versus sporadic exercise and found when they looked at people that they all had a lower risk of death so bottom line whether you get ten minutes all in a row or ten O one-minute blocks which would be going up a flight of stairs you're going to see benefits so that's great news. We got folks working it out here in the studio. We do. So and the reason why, the reason why we're doing that is that people want to know, does it matter the type of exercise. Look, robin, here's the thing. You hear this exercise is the best. This exercise is the best. First of all, how much do you need? 150 minutes is the guideline for moderate intensity exercise per week, again, doesn't matter how you break it up. That's like fast walking or it's kind of difficult for you to speak or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise, but to be clear, you need all types of exercise which is why we have our great volunteers there. You stretch stretching. You need resistance, you need weights and cardio because they all serve a different purpose. So, you know, it's great that you like one but you do need to mix it up. Okay, the guy that keeps doing the jumping jacks. Everyone. I think he wants me to wrap. A little rapid true or false. We have wonderful women up here too exercising. Women should not lift heavy wa weights, true or false? Women need to lift weights. I'm trying to improve my chicken wing and weights will not bulk you up. Cardio isn't really working unless you are dripping with sweat and gasping for air. True. False. There's different types of cardio. High intensity that benefits your heart and brain. Low intensity is good for weight loss and endurance so do it all. If we can't get 150 minutes in we can still do something, right? Anything is better but more helps more. All right. Thank you, Jen. You bet, robin. Thank you to all. You get little sweat stains

