Transcript for Kellyann Petrucci shares how to blast belly fat and slim down in 10 days

We know her from here bone broth diet and revealing secrets to help you lose weight quickly in a week and always good to have you here with us. There are a lot of factors that go into when you want to try to lose weight. You're saying time is one factor. Yeah, it really is. The latest research showing us that if you condense your food into a time period of about seven hours, you'll burn more fat. Less insulin Big deal. So you're going to display that for us right now. You're going to begin right here. Yeah, so this is our broth burning phase. This is the first phase. What you want to do is from the time you get up in the morning until about noon you're going to have lovely delicious bone broth. I've had that. And I'll tell you why this works. It's about 35 to 40 calories. Lots of nutrition in there. So your body gets everything it needs so not craving a lot. Not a lot of cravings and crashes and we also know that warm liquids, warm liquids keep us fuller longer. You can make this at home for yourself too. Easy. Make it in batches. Number two. Second phase, you're going to love this. This tastes delicious. This is our slimming shake and I love this shake because it's got all of the nutrition in there and the name of the game here is fiber. Lots of fiber. And cinnamon on top. Cinnamon studies show is good for you. You're very confident. I know you're going to like this. This is a good one. You can't not love it. I do like it. I'll tell you a tip. Put a bunch of vegetables in the freezer. I have them here all the time and love blueberry, a little bit of blueberry. But fiber, healthy fat, fiber keep you fuller longer. Now we're on to phase three. So phase three, our broth loading phase. And what we know is the souping really works. And so you take some of the broth that we had, you can again stockpile this and put it in the freezer for up to six month, it's easy to make, inexpensive. Our tuscan chicken and this is our delicious, delicious soup. Everything you need is in here. Again, you're not going to need anything. In because at this phase I think you're starting to get pretty hungry. Starting to get pretty hungry, you'd think. That's the trick of nutrition, when you give your body all the nutrition it needs it's like anything else in life you're not always looking around for other things. Your body is completely satisfied and that's what this does. Again, the warm liquid, fiber, everything is this there so your body is completely full all the time. Bring a thermos to work, easy to carry around. Easy to do. What time is it now. This is your last meal of the day. This is -- This looks really good. This is a perfect plate. We call this our perfect plate. Why? It's our last meal of the day. It's got something in there. Macronutrients. What is that? Any time you want to build a plate how do you do it and stay really full for a long period of time, is you have to have protein, fat, your carbohydrates in there. When you do, you get what you need again and, again, fiber is in there. Protein. Healthy protein, all the vegetables and you know what, you can't do without taste and flavor. I've done there are for 24 years. It's got to taste good and this does. It does. Any last-minute tips. Suggest suggests. You're never hungry. Broth is always on the table. Any time you're hungry, sip on the broth. Thank you very much. The 10-day -- 10-day. "The 10-day belly slimdown" is out now. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.