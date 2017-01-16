Good Morning America’s '2017 GMA Concert Series' Sweepstakes -- OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

1. SPONSOR(S): American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. 77 West 66th ST, New York, NY 10023 (“ABC” or "Sponsor"), in connection with the 2017 GMA Concert Series sponsored by Mondelez International, Inc.

2. SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: The Good Morning America’s “2017 GMA Concert Series” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) begins on or about 05:00:00 a.m. Pacific Time (“PT”) on 1/16/17 and ends 12:00:00 p.m. PT on 2/10/17 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor’s computer is the official clock for this Sweepstakes. You must have Internet access to participate.

3. ELIGIBILITY: Entrant must be legal residents of the contiguous forty-eight (48) United States and the District of Columbia, who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry. Void in Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and where prohibited or restricted by law. All applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Employees of American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. (“ABC”), Mondelez Global, LLC., LeadDog Marketing Group, Inc., any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering the Sweepstakes or supplying the prizes, persons involved in the creation, development or production (including cast and crew) of the Good Morning America television show, and/or each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliated companies, and the immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or win. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses, regardless of where they live. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year, whether related or not. Potential winners may be required to provide proof of eligibility upon request prior to prize award.

4. HOW TO ENTER: To enter, navigate the Internet and visit http://www.GMAConcerts.com/ or http://www.GoodMorningAmerica.com and click on the icon that will take you to the “Good Morning America 2017 GMA Concert Series Sweepstakes” homepage.

You (“Entrant”) must be a registered member of the Walt Disney Family of Companies ("WDFC") to enter the Sweepstakes. Registration is free and only required once. If you've ever registered with one of WDFC's sites, such as ABC.com, ABCNEWS.com, Disney.com, ESPN.com, you need not register again. Enter as follows:

A) If you are an existing member, simply sign in on the Sweepstakes Registration home page with your current member name and password. To submit your Sweepstakes entry, click the "Submit Entry" button on the Sweepstakes entry page.

B) If you are not a WDFC member, you can register by clicking on the link located on the Sweepstakes Registration home page. You will be asked to provide your name, mailing address (with zip code), e-mail address, gender, date of birth, country, phone number with area code and to select a username and password. To submit your Sweepstakes entry, click the "Submit Entry" button on the Sweepstakes entry page.

Limit one (1) entry per person or e-mail address per twenty-four (24) hour period during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of the number e-mail addresses or accounts a person may have. For the purposes of this Sweepstakes, each twenty-four (24) hour period begins when you submit an entry and ends twenty-four (24) hours after that entry is submitted (i.e., each twenty-four (24) hour period is measured from the time of your most recent entry). By way of example, if you submit an entry at 12:00 p.m. PT on day one of the Promotion Period, you can enter again beginning at 12:01 p.m. PT on day two of the Promotion Period. Multiple entries in excess of this limitation or mass entry attempts may result in disqualification of all entries by such person or e-mail address. Entries must be manually key-stroked by the entrant; use of automated entry devices or programs, or entries by third parties, are prohibited. It is the sole responsibility of the entrant to notify WDFC if entrant changes his/her e-mail address by amending his/her e-mail address via the registration procedure for the particular, applicable WDFC site; for example, if registered with ABCNews, go to http://abcnews.go.com.

Released Parties (as defined below) are not to be responsible for late, lost, incomplete, garbled, delayed, inaccurate, undelivered or misdirected entries or e-mail. All entries must be received by 12:00 p.m. PT on 2/10/17. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. By entering this Sweepstakes, participants agree to these Official Rules and the decisions of the Administrator and Sponsor, which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes.

5. Prizes: Two (2) Grand Prizes will be awarded, each prize consisting of a three (3) day/two (2) night trip for two (2) to New York City to attend one (1) scheduled GMA 2017 Concert Series performance of winner’s choice for any scheduled GMA 2017 Concert between 2/17/17 and 4/28/17. Trip includes round-trip coach class air transportation for two (2) between a major airport near winner’s home and New York City (If Grand Prize winner lives within 150 mile radius of New York City, in lieu of air transportation, round-trip ground transportation maybe provided by Sponsor (at their sole discretion) between Grand Prize winner’s home and hotel, and no compensation or substitution will be provided for difference in prize value), 2 nights’ hotel accommodations (one standard room, double occupancy) in a hotel of Sponsor’s choosing, round-trip ground transportation to and from arrival airport and VIP Treatment at the GMA concert. Each Grand Prize winner will also receive $500 in cash or cash equivalent. (Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $2,250.00 each).

Total ARV of all prizes: $4,500.00.

Actual value of Grand Prize trip may vary based on point of departure and dates of travel. Grand Prize winner must travel with his/her guest between 2/16/17 and 4/30/17 with specific dates to be determined at Sponsor’s sole discretion, or prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor discretion, awarded to an alternate winner, time permitting. Travel and lodging are subject to availability, certain travel restrictions, blackout dates and Sponsor approval apply. Winner is solely responsible for all costs and expenses not specified herein as being awarded, including, but not limited to, meals, tips, hotel incidentals and additional ground transportation.

Each Grand Prize winner and his/her guest must possess all required travel documents and travel together on the same itinerary. Travel arrangements must be booked through Sponsor’s agent, on a carrier of Sponsor’s choice at least seven (7) days in advance of travel. Guest of Grand Prize winner must be of legal age of majority in his/her jurisdiction of residence (and at least 18 years of age), unless accompanied by parent/legal guardian. Each guest will be required to execute and return a liability/publicity release prior to ticketing. Changes not permitted after tickets are issued. Airline tickets are non-refundable/non-transferable and are not valid for upgrades and/or frequent flyer miles.

No substitution or transfer of prize permitted by winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) of comparable or greater value, at their sole direction. Federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more. All prize details are at the sole discretion of the Sponsor.

Prize is subject to availability. Sponsor is not responsible for cancellation or for other circumstances that make it impractical or impossible to fulfill these elements of the prize. If it becomes impractical or impossible to fulfill the elements of the prize that have no approximate retail value, Sponsor’s only obligation will be to provide the remainder of prize.

6. Winner Selection/Notification: Potential winners will be randomly selected on or about 2/14/17 from all eligible entries received. The drawing will be conducted by LeadDog Marketing Group (“Administrator”), an independent sweepstakes administrator, whose decisions are final and binding with respect to all aspects of the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes is available to over 100 million Internet users. Odds of winning the Grand Prize depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Potential winners will be notified by phone, e-mail and/or mail and will be required to sign and return within three (3) business days of notification an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release of Liability and Indemnification, and a Publicity Release where allowed by law. If potential winner does not reply to such notification within three (3) business days, a notification is undeliverable after up to three (3) attempts and/or the Affidavit of Eligibility, Release of Liability and Indemnification and Publicity Release is not returned to Sponsor within specified time period, or a potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, such potential winner will be disqualified and, at Sponsor discretion, an alternate winner will be selected in a random drawing, time permitting. Guest (or, if a minor, his/her parent or legal guardian) must also sign and return a liability/publicity release within the same time period. Guest may be a minor only if Grand Prize winner is such minor’s parent or legal guardian, as minor must be accompanied on the trip by his or her parent or legal guardian, who will be counted as the Grand Prize winner’s one (1) guest included in the Grand Prize. In the event of any dispute concerning the identity of any participant, the entry will be deemed submitted by the natural person who is the authorized holder of the transmitting e-mail account. The authorized account holder shall be the natural person to whom the applicable e-mail address has been assigned by the Internet access provider, service provider, or other online organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. A potential winner may be required to provide the Sponsor with proof that the potential winner is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with the winning entry.

7. Internet: If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including, but not limited to, infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failure or other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserve the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Sweepstakes and, if terminated or cancelled, to determine potential winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received prior to the action taken; and to disqualify any individuals who tamper with the entry process, violate these Official Rules, or act in a disruptive or abusive manner.

No responsibility is assumed by Released Parties for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alteration of entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to participant’s or any other person’s computer related to, or resulting from, participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any errors of any kind relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, whether technical, computer, network, printing, typographical, human or otherwise, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prizes or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means are void. Participants agree not to knowingly damage or cause interruption of the Sweepstakes and/or prevent others from using the Sweepstakes.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE ANY ONLINE SERVICE OR WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE SWEEPSTAKES VIOLATES CRIMINAL OR CIVIL LAWS. IF SUCH AN ATTEMPT IS MADE, SPONSOR MAY DISQUALIFY ANY PARTICIPANT MAKING SUCH ATTEMPT AND SEEK DAMAGES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW.

8. Releases: By participating, participants agree (i) to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and Administrator, which shall be final and binding in all respects; (ii) to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Administrator, and their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, advertising and promotional agencies and prize suppliers, Mondelez Global, LLC., its parent and affiliated companies, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all claims, liability, including but not limited to negligence and damages of any kind to persons and property, including but not limited to death or personal injury, arising out of a participant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use or misuse of any prize (including any travel or activity related thereto); (iii) to the Sponsor and their designees’ use of his/her name, photograph, likeness, voice, prize information and/or biographical information worldwide in perpetuity for programming, publicity, advertising and promotional purposes in any and all media, now existing or hereafter created or conceived, without further compensation, notification or permission, unless prohibited by law; and (iv) Sponsor is not responsible for the cancellation, postponement or rescheduling of any concert. In the event a concert does not occur as originally scheduled, Winner will receive VIP treatment at Good Morning America studios instead of attending a concert or performance.

9. Disputes: Arbitration/Choice Of Law: Except where prohibited, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or the awarding of prizes/determination of prize winners, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by arbitration pursuant to the Rules of JAMS, then effective (notwithstanding the foregoing, entrant shall not be precluded from seeking relief in small claims court for disputes/claims within the scope of the jurisdiction of small claims court and any remedies available to entrant under applicable federal, state or local law remain available to entrant and are not waived pursuant to this section); (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any and all rights to injunctive relief. The arbitrator hearing such dispute/claim/cause of action shall be neutral and the entrant will have a reasonable opportunity to participate in the selection of the arbitrator. Such arbitration will take place at a location near the entrant’s residence and the entrant has the right to an in-person hearing in the arbitration proceeding, if desired. The arbitration will allow for the discovery and/or exchange of non-privileged information between entrant and Sponsor. Should an entrant initiate arbitration pursuant to this section, the entrant shall be responsible for JAMS’s fees to do so (approximately, $250), with all other costs of such arbitration being borne solely by Sponsor. If entrant is a California resident and Sponsor is the prevailing party in such arbitration, such entrant will not be responsible for Sponsor’s costs and fees in conjunction with the arbitration proceeding; BUT, IN ALL OTHER CASES, ENTRANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SUCH COSTS/FEES IF REQUIRED BY THE ARBITRATOR’S RULING. For the avoidance of doubt, the requirement to arbitrate disputes pursuant to this section is reciprocal and binding both upon entrants and Sponsor. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and/or Released Parties in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, without regard for conflicts of law doctrine of New York or any other jurisdiction, and all proceedings shall take place in the City of New York, County of New York.

10. Administrator: LeadDog Marketing Group, Inc., 440 9th Ave., 17th Floor, New York, NY 10001. 11. Winner’s List: For the names of the winners, available after 3/31/17, mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: GMA Concert Series Sweepstakes Winner’s, c/o LeadDog Marketing Group, 440 9th Ave., 17th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Requests received after 3/31/17 will not be honored.