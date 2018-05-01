What's new on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime for May

It's a new month, which means new offerings of your favorite streaming sites.

If you're looking for shows that will make you laugh, check out "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" this month, which boasts two guests -- Tina Fey, on May 4, and Howard Stern on May 31.

There's also the second season of Justin Simien’s "Dear White People," returning May 4, the satire-comedy centered on a college campus, and two comedy specials that won't disappoint -- "The Break With Michelle Wolf," premiering May 27, and Ali Wong's latest stand-up special, "Hard Knock Wife," out May 13.

But on Hulu, your favorite game shows are coming to the platform this month, including a new season of "America's Got Talent" and the season two premiere of "World of Dance." Oscar-winning film "I, Tonya" along with all five installments of "Rocky" will also be available this month.

Want to find out what else is on? Just scroll below.

Netflix

TV



May 1

Queens of Comedy: Season 1

Simon: Season 1

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2



May 3

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1



May 4

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

Busted!: Season 1

Dear White People: Vol. 2

Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey

The Rain: Season 1



May 11

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3

Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist

Spirit Riding Free: Season 5

The Who Was? Show: Season 1



May 15

The Game 365: Seasons 15–16

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4

Grand Designs: Seasons 13–14



May 18

Inspector Gadget: Season 4



May 19

Scandal: Season 7



May 21

Señora Acero: Season 4



May 22

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1

Shooter: Season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2



May 23

Explained



May 24

Fauda: Season 2



May 25

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2

Trollhunters: Part 3



May 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf



May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4



May 31

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern



Movies



May 1

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Beautiful Girls

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

Darc

God’s Own Country

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

The Reaping

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Sliding Doors

Sometimes

The Strange Name Movie



May 2

Jailbreak



May 4

Anon

End Game

Forgive Us Our Debts

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

Manhunt

No Estoy Loca



May 5

Faces Places



May 8

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives



May 9

Dirty Girl



May 11

The Kissing Booth



May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife



May 14

The Phantom of the Opera



May 15

Only God Forgives



May 16

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

89

The Kingdom

Mamma Mia!

Wanted



May 18

Cargo

Catching Feelings



May 19

Bridge to Terabithia

Small Town Crime



May 20

Some Kind of Beautiful



May 22

Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here



May 24

Survivors Guide to Prison



May 25

Ibiza

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life



May 26

Sara’s Notebook



May 29

Coco



May 31

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story



Hulu

TV



May 5

Drunk History: Season 5A (Comedy Central)

Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin: Season 1 (Sunrise)



May 6

I’m Dying Up Here: Season 2 Premiere (Showtime)



May 7

Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Season 3 (Disney XD)



May 8

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)



May 9

T@gged: Season 2 (AwesomenessTV)



May 11

All Night: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Claws: Season 1 (TNT)



May 12

Patrick Melrose: Series Premiere (Showtime)



May 16

12 Monkeys: Season 3 (Syfy)

The Strain: Season 4 (FX)



May 25

Hollywood Game Night: Red Nose Day Special (NBC)



May 30

America’s Got Talent: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)

World of Dance: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)



May 31

American Ninja Warrior: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)



Movies



May 1

3 Ways to Get a Husband

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

The Brady Bunch Movie

A Very Brady Sequel

Baby Boom

Back to School

Barefoot

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside

The Box

Booty Call

Breakable You

Bride and Prejudice

Bull Durham

The Counterfeit Traitor

The Crow

The Crow II: City of Angels

The Crow III: Salvation

The Crow IV: Wicked Prayer

Demolition Man

Dirty Pretty Things

Eight Men Out

Elizabethtown

Emperor

Executive Decision

Foxfire

Gator

Godzilla (1998)

The Hangman

Here to be Heard: The Story of the Slits

Hot Boyz

The House I Live In

Immigration Tango

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Kalifornia

Lost in Vagueness

Love Is a Gun

Malena

Man of the House

Manhunter

Mansfield Park

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Men in Black II

Men with Brooms

Never Back Down

New Guy

New Rose Hotel

Ninja Masters

No Greater Love

The Pallbearer

Pink Panther 2 (2009)

Pret-A-Porter

Priest

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

School Ties

Set Up

She’s All That

Starting Out the Evening

Strategic Air Command

The Swan Princess Christmas

The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure

Thief

To Rome with Love

Traffic

Untamed Heart

Valkyrie

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare



May 5

The Longest Week

Warrior



May 11

Bleeding Heart

In the Fade



May 12

Baywatch

Frank Serpico

Jane

Still Mine

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby



May 13

Tonight She Comes



May 15

Animals

How to Be a Latin Lover

It’s A Disaster

Periods.

Soul of a Banquet

Take Every Wave

The Other F Word

The Snapper

The Strange Ones



May 16

Knights of the Damned

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor



May 19

Beatriz at Dinner

Shooters



May 21

American Folk

Neat



May 23

Half Magic



May 24

Curvature



May 25

Mad to Be Normal



May 27

The Wedding Plan



May 31

I, Tonya

Please Stand By

Rain Man



Amazon Prime

TV

May 1

Aristocrats

Banished

Bleak House

The Buccaneers

Charles II — The Power and The Passion

Daniel Deronda

David Copperfield

Desperate Romantics

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Ivanhoe

Jane Eyre (1983)

Jane Eyre (2006)

Life in Squares

Little Dorrit

Lorna Doone

The Lost World

Love in A Cold Climate

Mansfield Park

Martin Chuzzlewit

Middlemarch

Moonstone

The Office

Oliver Twist (1985)

Oliver Twist (2007)

Our Mutual Friend

The Pickwick Papers

Pride and Prejudice

Sense and Sensibility (1981)

Sense and Sensibility (2008)

Sinbad

The Tenant of Wildfell Hall

Tess of the D’Ubervilles

The Way We Live Now

Tom Jones

Vanity Fair (1998)



May 5

Diablo Guardian (Season 1)



May 11

Rocky & Bullwinkle (Season 1)



May 12

Orphan Black (Season 5)



May 18

You Are Wanted (Season 2)



May 22

Dino Dana (Season 2)



May 25

Picnic at Hanging Rock (Season 1)



May 29

Howards End (Season 1)



Movie



May 1

3 Ways to Get a Husband

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Very Brady Sequel

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

An Inconvenient Truth

Baby Boom

Back to School

The Bad News Bears (1976)

Barefoot

The Benchwarmers

The Benefactor

Beyond Borders

Blame

The Box

The Brady Bunch Movie

Brother Nature

Bull Durham

Cool World

The Counterfeit Measure

The Crow

Cyborg

Diamonds are Forever

Dr. No

Eight Men Out

The Elephant Man

Elizabethtown

Evolution

Foxfire

Frailty

From Russia with Love

Gator

Ghost Town

Goat

The Golden Compass

Goldfinger

The Hangman

Holy Air

Hot Boyz

The House I Live In

The Hurt Locker

Immigration Tango

Insomnia

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Kalifornia

The Last Castle

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Live and Let Die

Love Is A Gun

Manhunter

The Man With The Golden Gun

Men With Brooms

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Never Say Never Again

New Rose Hotel

Ninja Masters

Octopussy

Outcast

Perfect Score

Perfume: Story of a Murderer

Psychopaths

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sabrina

The Saint

Saturday Church

School Ties

Set Up

The Spy Who Loved Me

Starting Out in the Evening

Strategic Air Command

Theif

Thirst Street

Thunderball

Twisted

Untamed Heart

Wild Thornberrys

Wish Upon a Star

Wonder Boys

You Only Love Twice



May 4

Last Flying Flag



May 5

Warrior



May 12

Still Mine



May 15

How to Be a Latin Lover



May 19

Beatriz at Dinner

Shooters



May 23

Beast of Burden



May 27

Just Getting Started

The Wedding Plan

