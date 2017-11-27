Transcript for 100K people told to evacuate as Bali volcano erupts

The clock is ticking after the rumblings of it has left as many as tens of thousands of tourists stranded. The danger of mt. Agung is rapidly growing. Bali's international airport completely shut down by the towering column of ash and smoke with nearly 500 flights already canceled and over 40,000 visitors still trapped. Tourists are trying to get out by land, air or even sea. Some resorting to taking a ferry to the nearby island of java for an outbound flight.

