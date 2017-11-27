-
Now Playing: Bali volcano dusts resorts in ash
-
Now Playing: Tabloids speculate on who will be in Meghan Markle's bridal party
-
Now Playing: Meet the 12-year-old piano prodigy who performed at Carnegie Hall
-
Now Playing: 100K people told to evacuate as Bali volcano erupts
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals for Cyber Monday
-
Now Playing: Meet Meghan Markle's family
-
Now Playing: Can dieting around the holidays backfire?
-
Now Playing: Biggest Cyber Monday savings
-
Now Playing: Women speak out about sexual assault at Massage Envy spas
-
Now Playing: Royal insider on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's whirlwind romance
-
Now Playing: What to know about Meghan Markle
-
Now Playing: John Conyers stepping down from judiciary committee amid sexual harassment allegations
-
Now Playing: Biggest booms and busts of Black Friday and Cyber Monday
-
Now Playing: Sen. Franken says he's 'embarassed' by groping claims, needs to 'rebuild' trust
-
Now Playing: What we know about Prince Harry's engagement
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey cancels concerts due to continuing health concerns
-
Now Playing: How authorities are protecting US passengers on one of the busiest travel weekends
-
Now Playing: How to not overspend for the holidays
-
Now Playing: Cyber Monday shopping tips