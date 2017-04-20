Now Playing: Lauren Hill Mourned After Succumbing to Brain Cancer

Now Playing: Boy Diagnosed With Same Cancer That Killed Father

Now Playing: Remembering Beau Biden

Now Playing: 11-year-old cancer victim inspires 'Mustard Challenge'

Now Playing: Teen battling cancer shaves her head before losing hair to treatment

Now Playing: Who should be taking statins?

Now Playing: Growing number of Americans are tolerant of marijuana use, poll finds

Now Playing: New Yahoo poll finds more than half of US adults have tried pot

Now Playing: Apple reportedly developing non-invasive sugar monitoring for diabetics

Now Playing: Trans fats ban linked with fewer NY heart attacks & strokes

Now Playing: Moms plan to 'egg' houses for good cause

Now Playing: Author Amy Kurtz shares her personal medical journey

Now Playing: Understanding new prostate cancer screening advice

Now Playing: 7th-grader wins awards for cancer research

Now Playing: Bedbugs becoming resistant to more pesticides, study finds

Now Playing: Author shares tips on how to fight back against exorbitant healthcare bills

Now Playing: The brain cancer survivor and the doctor willing to operate when no one else would

Now Playing: Men have higher rates of HPV than women, CDC says

Now Playing: Mama June Shannon opens up on her drastic weight loss