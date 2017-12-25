Transcript for 12-year-old helps bring Christmas to kids in the hospital

You know another person who's stepping up in a huge way to spread the Christmas spirit, the young man, and he's determined to make Christmas special for those who can't go home for the holiday. His name is Alexander and here's Alexander's story. Reporter: 12-year-old Alexander Foltz's mission began when he was just five years old. His little brother stuck in the hospital, battling a rare autoimmune disorder. As a kid, Christmas was my favorite holiday and it still is, and it's just -- it made me sad to know that kids couldn't get to go home for Christmas. Reporter: That sparked an idea. I used my allowance and random money I found in the couch to buy a few gifts for the hospital that Christmas. Reporter: He began holding fundraisers and eventually formed the nonprofit, Alexander's toy truck, buying toys and clothes for babies in the NICU in Charlotte, north Carolina. Alexander never gets to see the recipients of his gifts but he says that's okay and here's why. I don't get to see Santa Claus give me gifts. I know they're going to families that need them. Reporter: But all that's about to change. Oh my goodness. We are very appreciative of all your help. Reporter: For the first time, getting to meet some of those families. Thank you so much. It makes me feel awesome. Even though they can't tell you, they really appreciate it. Anyone can do good, so do it. What an incredibly inspiring story, and the family estimates that more than $50,000 worth of goods have been donated to the hospital, all from the idea of a 12-year-old. Great story.

