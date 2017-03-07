12-year-old rescues family from bear attack

Elliot Clark fired a shotgun at a bear that attacked his uncle and grandfather while the family was on a fishing trip near Juneau, Alaska.
2:33 | 07/03/17

Transcript for 12-year-old rescues family from bear attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

Elliot Clark fired a shotgun at a bear that attacked his uncle and grandfather while the family was on a fishing trip near Juneau, Alaska.
