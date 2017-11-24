Transcript for Over $1.5 billion spent online on Thanksgiving, data shows

So Thanksgiving was a huge day for online shopping but Black Friday is slated to be the busiest day. The national retail federation says 115 million people will buy something today and Becky Worley joins us from San Francisco with the best bargains. Hey, Becky, good morning. Good morning, Dan. You're right. Thanksgiving spending was big. Deals today, though, sparking even more buying. Data coming in from adobe saying as of 5:00 P.M. Eastern on Thanksgiving $1.5 billion they tallied online. That's 17% more than was spent last Thanksgiving online. Amazon reporting their Thanksgiving sales this year, 50% larger than last year. Analysts predicting though today will produce even bigger sales numbers so let's get to the deals. Today the best day for discounts on clothing, cell phones and toys, Dan. So what are some of the better deals you're seeing out there today? Today I think gift cards. They're the number one gift request. They are on sale. It's kind of like free money. So iTunes gift cards, it's a bogo on 30% off the second card for you deal hunters, buy one get one so it's 15% off on iTunes gift cards at Best Buy. Google play cards are 17% off at Costco. Another deal, the Dyson v6 vacuum, $249 at target. 50 bucks off the regular price, plus today at target, buy anything, spend 50 bucks and you get a 20% off coupon on your entire next purchase. That is huge. Let's talk toys. If it's popular, I have this guy, the incredible porg. He likes to talk to you but now if you see even a small discount on something popular like this, he's been marked down about $12, $13 at JCPenney. Get them while you can telling out like hotcakes same for hatchimals and fingerlings. I have a 3-year-old and don't want to hear that noise all the time so hoping he's not watching this. I'll send it to you, bud. I appreciate that. By the way you know you're shopping too much term when you use terps like bogo unironically, buy one, get one. We saw Alex Perez in the store in Chicago. A lot of people will be hitting stores today. But where are the better deals, online or in stores? You know, I think we're seeing deals in both. It may be about inventory. One surprise from data that we're getting from both the national retail federation and adobe. Almost half of online shopping is being done from mobile devices, not computers, Dan. Becky Worley, our expert will be talking to us throughout the morning. Paula, over to you.

