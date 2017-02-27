Transcript for 2017 Oscars get political

Let's talk about it with Matthew dowd and, Jimmy Kimmel really did set the tone last night. Some fairly sharp barbs but also a little restraint and even compassion at times. Yeah, I thought actually it was more -- oh, I thought it was more funny than biting and thought there was a great moment when mark rylance gave that speech about the supporting actress when he said let's oppose without hatred. That sort of framed the night. It was opposition to Donald Trump but it wasn't bitter and hateful. And so far at least the president has shown some restraint this morning, as well. We haven't gotten a tweet yet. Well, I actually think he's probably celebrates the gulf that exists between Hollywood and middle America and his supporters so I think he's probably going to wake up or has woken up and not so -- it doesn't feel so bad about what happened. The other thing is I believe in this rule of threes, George and the rule is threes is when bizarre things happen or shocking things happen in three, we had election night, we had the super bowl and now we had what happened at the end of the oscars with "Moonlight" and "La la land." You think we're done with that now? I think it's actually the "moonlight"/"la la land" to me was such a great moment in this because the producers of "La la land" were so gracious in what they did and then price Waterhouse cooper unlike many leadership especially in Washington embraced the moment and took accountability for it so I thought it was actually a good lesson when mistakes are made. And saw Jimmy Kimmel at the beginning make that plea really for everybody to reach out to someone who disagrees with you, just have a civil conversation. I thought Jimmy Kimmel's statement in that moment was perfect in this and I think all of us can do a much better job on either side of the aisle to figure out ways that bind us together and common Nalls that exist and again we can oppose somebody but it doesn't have to be hateful and bitter. Matthew dowd, thanks very much. I think a lot of what Matt said was so on point. A lesson for all of us, not just politicians, when you make a mistake own up to it and move on. That's the best way to do it.

