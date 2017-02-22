Transcript for 2017 Oscars red carpet pre-show hosts announced on 'GMA'

In their own right here and we have a big announcement. We're happy that once again we will be the preshow for the oscars on the red carpet. And ABC is the only place you can exclusively see the red carpet in the final hour leading up to the event. Lara will be there, Michael, myself and it's a whole lot of fun. More than just us, our friends will be there also. Jess Cagle is going to join us, "Marie Claire's" Nina Garcia and Kristen Smith. We have a full house. Covering every angle. As we all said, it is the biggest night in Hollywood. We will be right there one-on-one with the stars until the ceremony starts, that Oscar red carpet has been called the most exciting unpredictable place in the world. In the world. We're saving all of it for us, front seat for you, there it is, oscars opening ceremony live from the red carpet starts at 7:00 P.M. Eastern. Very exciting. You know, and, you know, Amy will be backstage with all the winners. After-party. Yes. I'm doing that live and then "Gma." I don't know if we're allowed to say. Is it out? Is it out? I'll let you say it then.

