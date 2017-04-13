Transcript for Adam Sandler's touching remarks on the passing of comedian Charlie Murphy

Wonderful to have this great audience with us and oh, we love our next guest. He always brings the house down and he doesn't waste any time giving it up for our man, Adam Sandler. Hello, hello, hello. Hello, Jess. Good to see you, man. Good to see you. Mwah. What's up, man? Good to see you, brother if thank you. Thanks to everybody. I got you. I'm sorry, man. I hit you pretty hard. I was trying to impress the fellas. He tucked in his shirt this time for us. It feels awful. It feels awful. Can I just say Charlie Murphy was -- loved him and my respect to his family and thinking of all of you and as a guy he was the sweetest guy to see and talk to and we're all going to miss him very much. Great thing you were talking about him. So glad you mentioned that. Sloughed loved him. It's like a tight little community you all have. Absolutely. Fellow comedian sfs that's true of we all love each other but he just stood out. You got so happy seeing Charlie anywhere you saw him and he was a good person. You are bringing us joy with this new Netflix. I mean, come on. You got your daughters involved. My two sweethearts, my wife and daughters are in the movie and we had a great time together. My kids, they are just a big part of my life and I love them. Were they pushing for it? They certainly -- when putting together a movie they do say, hey, do I get to be in this? It's good. You just get to be on the set and hang out with them and have fun. What do your daughters think of the movie when they saw it at the premiere? Oh, my god, that was nice. They sat. They enjoyed it. Oh, there's a character in the movie, his name is faruz and sitting next to my daughter sonny and faruz talks and my daughter says faruz is rob Schneider? It's pretty cool letting your daughters watch your old S and a big reason why when you're walking on the streets people will just start shouting quotes from some of your old movies. What are the movies, the go tos or the quotes you hear most often in public. When I'm around my kids' friends they talk about "Hotel transylvania." I have to do dracula a lot and then to see my older movie, hopefully like "Billy Madison" and stuff I hear -- thank you. Yeah, they like -- they see them. They see them. We have fun together. "The waterboy" another classic. Bobby -- I was going to say. I remember -- Bobby. Yeah, my, Bobby I hear a lot on the street. Oh, yeah. The thing is you've always been an entertainer. In high school we have a throwback. Throwback Thursday of you in high school you were voted class clown. Yeah. No way. Oh, yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah. But in high school he was a double award winner. Not only class clown, you were best hair too. Yeah, yeah, my father would tell me constantly to get a haircut and I didn't know what he was talking about until right there. "Sandy Wexler" is a throwback as well based on your actual manager. Yes, it is based -- the story's kind of different. I'm a manager in the movie in the '90s who kind of has a client list that's not very talented and then I meet Jennifer Hudson at magic mountain. I see her singing and she becomes my biggest client and becomes a superstar so it's a little different than what my real manager's life is but the voice I do and some of the moves I do are similar to sandy, my manager since I'm a youngster. Also true he wore a beeper and would lie about beeping him. He didn't lie that much about the beeping but did wear a beeping and I remember beeping him many nights at 2:00 in the morning. You beeped me? What do you need? Your voice. Would you like to see a little bit of the movie? Why not. Roll it. Everybody has to start somewhere. Buddy hack was a dishwasher in the '60s. Barbra streisand started up as a backup sitting in a petting zoo. Liza minnelli used to sing in a coal mine. Wasn't her mother Judy Garland. No, that's made up. The mightiest tornado stars with a small breeze. You sound like a fortune cookie. A great woman. J. Hud. You two have great chemistry and there was a little kissing scene. Her husband -- I mean, her son, pretty sure husband too. Her son wasn't so happy about this kissing scene you had with her. How did your girls feel about it? My girls get a little mad during every kiss. They love J. Hud, my girls because J. Hud, Jennifer used to sing with my kids and it was -- and open them up and say, come on, let's go and she was so encouraging to them, to be free with singing, anyways but when we kissed, it definitely gave a -- it messes your kid up for a second. It changed the relationship. Just like that -- is that that other lady -- I don't know. I don't know. No, they're very cool about it. They -- my wife is very nice and always tells them it's all right. It's just for the movie and daddy's mouth always stays pretty tight in these kisses. I know what's best. Jennifer, she's got a great voice. You also have a -- remember the Hanukkah song. I was given the talent and I spread it to the world. Any plans on future holiday songs? That's a good idea. I mean, if it happens, I'm too late for passover. I should have got that going. Oh. But, no, you never know. You never know. It's fun because I've seen you out on tour. You sing. Yes, you did come to my show. Oh, my gosh. When you have David spade and Rob Schneider, your guys all together. Who gets tortured the most when you're all together? It depends on -- people, we're mean to each other and -- but we have -- we're old now. 30 years ago we were a lot meaner to each other. Now we're just kind of like get on the plane and get to wherever we're going and just not talk. Because after the concert my friends and I go backstage, let's hang out with them. They just -- It's not -- we're not the rolling stones, by the way. It was great, though in speaking of that, those group of guys, there's another guy in that group. You just revealed he'll be in your next Netflix project. Chris rock. Chris rock. Oh, yeah, I know Rockwell. Yes, yes, rock and I do a movie this summer shooting in Long Island. We're going to be here the entire summer and, yeah, that's going to be fun. Looking forward to hanksing out in Long Island. I of willed there when I was a little kid and lived in Brooklyn and Long Island and I have family out there. It's going to be the best and rock and I, we know each other and we've been tight since we were like 17. So it's going to be good. Awesome. All right. Yep, thank you. Well, the chemistry comes from. That's right. We trust each other. That's important. Yep. Very important. Well, you know what, we trust you're going to deliver a funny movie. Always dos. I hope you enjoy it. It comes out tomorrow.

