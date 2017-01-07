Transcript for Adele forced to cancel last 2 shows of tour due to damaged vocal chords

Paula and I were arguing. She wants to bring in beach balls and I said no. What's happening in "Pop news"? I can say no and nobody will listen to me just to be clear. I always listen to you. Really? Such authority. They say that on television. It's not true. 90% of the time we listen you 10% of the time. Okay, got you. Now we're listening. What's going on in "Pop news." Let's talk music. I know Dan loves music. You remember when adem canceled her tour. She had to stay silent while she had vocal surgery.s she'teevasta rht N after being forced to cancel T last who sws of her tour. The two sellout shows were supposed to be held at London's wembley stadium but she's struggling with her voice and doctors say she damaged her vocal cords. In a heartfelt tweet on medical advice I am simply unable to perform over the weekend. To say I'm heartbroken would be a complete understatement earlier she hinted this could be her last tour ever. Struggle with some -- probably good move to save them so she could record more records. She might be done so -- She'll be like Barbra streisand, make people come to her. That will be her way of touring. Vocal cords can be a serious thing. I'm so excited you're so passionate about her vocal chords. The names of Beyonce and Jay-Z's new twins may have been revealed thanks to a little detective work. Are the baby girl and boy, is it a baby girl and boy? We don't know. Romy and sir Carter, documents obtained by "People" magazine show their company actually filed papers to trademark those names on everything from cosmetics, fragrances, baby item, tote bag, water bottles. TMZ reporting it but keeping mum about all things baby not saying whether they were bore or not. Sir Carter. I wonder what the queen feels. Neither sir or ruby is in the top 1,000 names for any births -- Rumi. How do you spell it. R-u-m-I. Sir Carter, where does that rank in comparison. Everybody loves my stories. We have stuff to get to. We'll go through this quick. The world is about to get more blue after 90,000 submissions crayola narrowing down a vivid blue that scientists created accide accidentally while experimenting with electronics materials. You can vote for your driver, dreams come true, star-spangled blue, blew moon bliss and reach for the stars and bluetifuland fourth of July. Lots of people will be flipping on the grill. You need inspiration. Let's bring in general manager Josh gaveesh. All the way from Rockefeller. Yes. You guys have the biggest stand-alone burger joint in the country. Two floors. English muffin with American cheese. This one by far our most popular fat cat. You ask anyone in my restaurant they will recommend it nine times out of ten. Why the fat cat? I don't know. Probably because that's what happens after you eat a few. There but. What can we do to impress guests when you're making burgers on the grill at home. What's the best tip. There are no rules for making burgers. You can make whatever type you like. My suggestion make one that represents you so if you like tropical fruits grill up some pineapples. Throw them on top. If you like Tex-Mex, south of the border throw guac on it. A big mess. It's worth it. Ron has a jej very burger. That looks like the veggie burger, nice Swiss on it. I think that represents you. Beef burger. We have some more in the back for you. We have shrimp burgers, chicken burgers, burgers for everybody. Thank you so much, Josh. My pleasure. Enjoy. Happy Saturday, everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.