Transcript for Adult film star speaks out after alleged Trump affair

Back now with stormy Daniels, the adult film star on "Jimmy Kimmel live" last night doing her best Mott to answer questions about reports of an affair with president trump back in 2006 and payments not to talk about it during the campaign. Adrienne Bankert has the story. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. Stephanie Clifford known by the name stormy Daniels shared in the interview that the original story published by "In touch" was not quite true as written. The truth about these allegations is still a mystery. Terminix refuses to break her silence appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel live" following the state of the union. Do you have a nondisclosure agreement. Do I? You can't say whether you have one but if you didn't have a nondisclosure agreement you most certainly could say I don't have a nondisclosure agreement. You're so smart. Reporter: The adult film star wouldn't confirm or deny whether she was paid not to talk. When asked what happened she turned to camera with a puppet in her likeness, duct tape on its mouth not saying a word about the alleged affair with trump he was president 12 years ago despite numerous attempts on Kimmel's part and gave veiled answers to questions about this unverified statement releases hours before the interview where she supposedly wrote in part I'm not denying this affair because I was paid hush money as it's been reported in overseas-owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened. Kimmel compares the signatures on the letter with several examples of Daniels' autograph. Do you know where it came from. I don't. Reporter: Reports of an alleged affair resurfaced after a "Wall Street journal" report alleges Daniels was paid $130,000 just before the election, just last week "In touch" weekly published what it says is the full transcript of a 2011 interview with dams in which she reportedly said trump then a reality TV star invited her to his suite where they later had sex. Is any of that true? Define true. Reporter: In the magazine interview she reportedly claims her affair with trump lasted about a year. He had been married to Melania a little over a year. His son Barron had been born three or four months prior to that. Reporter: The first lady not seen with the president at a public event since the allegations recently resurfaced. Melania arrived to the state of the union in a separate motorcade than her husband. The first lady of the united States. Reporter: And whether these are true or false it's harsh to hear these kinds of things about your husband. The white house has not commented and stormy Daniels will be on "The view" on Thursday. George. Okay. Adrienne, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.