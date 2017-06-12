Transcript for Aerial view shows devastation of Southern California wildfires

Let's go to Scott Reiff, a helicopter reporter for our ABC station in Los Angeles. He's flying above the flames right now and, Scott, what are you able to see from your vantage point? Well, robin, we're over the creek fire. There are three major fires working in southern California. We'll show you the shot outside. We are about 20 miles north of downtown Los Angeles up in the San Fernando valley. The hillside is on fire right now and fort it's moved away from some of the hopes and when the wins kick up that's what we're concerned about. Yesterday we had 40 to 50-mile-an-hour winds in the helicopter and at that point in time it was just raging down the hillside so it's calmed down a little but we're expecting the worst once they kick up again. Hard to see through the smoke and I know you're in darkness but there's technology that you're able to use to really show the impact of these fires. Tell us about that. Yeah, it is actually phenomenal. It's a map layover system and unfortunately, you know, that's the way things go sometimes. We got up and had a glitch with it but what has been able to allow us to do is look through the smoke, find a specific location that may be on fire and get people out of those locations by helping law enforcement and the fire department in many swayings. Scott, say staph. Let's bring in ginger. You had the napa fires two

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.