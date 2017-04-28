Transcript for US attorney general speaks out on Michael Flynn investigation

Thank you for joining us. As we just heard, national securitied a slizer Michael Flynn under investigation for accepting foreign payments. Will the justice department be investigating as well? Well, they'll do their responsibility, whatever that is is. You have used yourself from investigating anything involving the presidential campaign. You would not also be involved in anything regarding Michael Flynn. I don't expect to, no. Yes. You're a key member of the national security team. Do you have concerns about how members of your team including Michael Flynn, were vetted before accepting this position? Michael Flynn is not part of my team. He was part of the white house on the the national security issues. We need to do a good job O vetting that. That's a complex issue. I'm not sure anyone can be expected to find that. Are you comfortable with the level of vetting that was done? I'm comfortable that they're working hard to do vetting. It's obvious, often times, you don't catch everything. There might be a problem. I don't know the facts of the case. Maybe there's an explanation for it. You're going Long Island to speak about violent crime and gangs. What is the purpose of our visit and what your message will be. We see this ms-13 gang that has been involved in that area as a national threat, really. The it's grown dramatically. It now has 10,000 members in the United States. It's being organized and led from El Salvador, from prison, actually. They're sending a lot of money back. They're using extortion and murder. We're going to go after them. They can be defeated. You're expected to be greeted in Long Island by some protesters. New York assemblyman Phil Ramos says the issues are complex. And making this about immigration is an attempt by the trump administration and Mr. Sessions to justify their believe that immigrants are people who intrinsically have a propensity for violence. What is your response? Immigrants are great for America. We admit 1.1 million a year every year legally. We'll support that system. We believe in it. Persons do not have the right to enter the country illegally. If they commit crimes, they should wibe tried and convicted and deported. Enforcing the law fairly and objectively. We're targeting the criminal element first. Mr. Ramos says you're employing that the fact that you're an undocumented immigrant means you are more likely to commit a crime. Much of the drugs being distributed in America today is being distributed by illegal aliens. They're coming mostly from Mexico. Many of these gangs now are Central American gangs. Many of them did come as -- unaccompanied minors. That does appear to be the case. You're here to tell the truth. You believe the truth is if you're an undocumented immigrant, you're more likely to be a criminal? Amy, didn't say that. I'm trying to let you clarify. What I'm saying is that those who are here unlawfully, many of them are undocumented aliens who commit crimes, should be tried, like anyone else, and deported. Tomorrow is president trump's 100th day in office. He said in an interview on Thursday, I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than my previous life. I thought it would be easier the. You're coming up on your 100th day as attorney general. How does the reality of your job compare with the expectations of it? Sit harder, easier same? It's been a seven day a week job. 12 hours a day. But really interesting and fun. We've got some great people in the department of justice with high ideals. We're going to reduce the criminal crime in America. We're going to focus on protecting American civil rights. End the lawlessness in immigration. I think we can do that. I think we'll make the American people proud. That will be our goal. All right, attorney general Jeff sessions, thank you for joining us this morning. Thank you, Amy.

