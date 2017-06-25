Transcript for Air Asia flight forced to turn around after cabin violently shakes

We have video this morning of a terrifying experience for a group of airline passengers. These images capture the violent shaking on board their plane. Following by the pilot's harrowing warning. Ron joins us from London with more. Reporter: Good morning to you, Paula and Dan. Passengers say everything was Normal on board the flight from Australia to Malaysia. They heard a bang. The plane began vibrating the. Pilot came on the intercom, telling them to prepare for an emergency landing and they willing them they should pray. It was a terrifying midair scare for the hundreds of passengers aboard that flight. The entire cabin of this air bus violently shaking. One witness describing the plane as shuddering like a washing machine. Started shaking violently. We started losing altitude. Reporter: The air Asia flight carrying 350 peengs departed Perth, it was on the way to the capital of Malaysia. 90 minutes into the trip, the pilot was forced to turn around. The captain of the plane issuing this dire warning. Also, please, listen to everything. Our survival depends on your cooperating. Hopefully rg everything will turn out for the best. Lots of people crying. People pullinging out the life jackets. We thought there was a good chance we were going to go down. Reporter: Somehow, these two passengers managed to make light of the ordeal. As a passenger, probably not the best thing to hear. He said he advised us to pray for the plane and pray for everyone. He said he was scared, too. That's probable not something you want to hear as a passenger. Reporter: The pilot was able to land the plane safely in Perth. How close a call was it? At one point, emergency services on the the ground were reportedly told they may have to rescue people from the ocean. The airline says the cause of the violent shaking is under investigation. Pretty harrowing. Paula? I cannot imagine being on that flight and hearinging the captain say our survival depends on your cooperation. You're cominging back. We'll see you next weekend,

