Transcript for What your airplane seating preference says about you

You never know who is hanging around here in the studio backstage. That is a world series champ and the first American woman to win the New York City marathon in 40 years together. Alex Bregman, Alex and shalane like that. And I understand we have at least a dozen marathoners here with us this morning. Stand up. Wow! You got two introduce them. The equivalent of what is the equivalent of "Good morning America," "Good morning, Ukraine." I'm not kidding. We will like to say hello to the morning show from Ukraine. So how are we doing? Are we doing okay? Oh, yes. He ran the marathon in three hours -- Tom walking around with a micropho microphone. He ran with the time 3:25. Excellent. Excellent. We welcome you. He is not producer. He is editor in chief but like a small team from Ukraine from the morning show? What is the true name -- It's called "Breakfast with one plus one." "One plus one." The name of the channel so "Breakfast with one plus one." The pain channel in Ukraine. Take the last half hour, we're fine. We'll talk about something I'm curious about. I don't know this about you two. I know you very well. Do you prefer on a plane the seat or the I'm or the window. Window, window. This is interesting. Always have. I did not write this. According to psychologists interviewed -- Never a good sign. Your choice of seats taste a lot about your personality. They claim that people who prefer the window seat like to be in control. They can be a little fussy and prefer to be on their own. Gosh. Aisle passengers on the other hand -- You never said if you were an aisle or window is there of course, I'm an aisle. Oh, no, no. Okay. I am an aisle but not for these reasons. They tend to be more sociable. Okay, check, more accommodating. Times and usually like to go to the restroom more often. There's your reason right there. 100%. Are you guys more -- who is a window? Who is a window just to be proud? There you go. And aisle like me? Aisle girl? I will trade you any time. Who changed your answer based upon what you just heard here? Come on. You guys need your sleep. It's totally understandable. I feel so bad being like, hi. I'm that person. So that's how I got it. Now to a story that@ will put hope -- that we hope will put I a big smile on your face. A student the Morehouse college looking for some extra credit ended up going viral and the video he made for his biology class is more than 600,000 views on YouTube. Nearly 150,000 retweets. Want to take a little bit of a look before we talk to him. Here it is. ??? The DNA starts to unwind ??? ??? the rna reads the other side ??? ??? myosis is the key to making lives ??? ???mitosis copies cells about to die if my genes go left unread all my cells are dead if my good evenings go left unread all my cells are dead the ??? . Come on. That was something. The rapping star's name is tash Julien turner and joining us from Morehead college along with his biology professor dwann Davenport. Thank you both. The good doctor says, hey, come on, some extra credit. How did you come up with this idea? How did -- well, I was sitting in my bed actually after a football game. But I was listening to xo tour life and I remember that she had asigned an extra credit assignment where I could make a music video out of anything and all my cells are dead just kept repeating in my head and so I scrambled to check my notes to make sure it had something to do with biology and I started writing lyrics that were parallel to the song so I could remember it better and called up a few teammates and made a video and it just blew up from there. Professor, what did you think when you first heard about this? I can't hear. Sorry, what did you think when you first heard about the video? Professor Davenport? Oh, when I first heard about the video, I actually heard about it before I even checked my e-mail to see that he turned it in and I received a text message with a link and so I clicked on it and I was like, oh, this is catchy. Okay, this is nice. This is nice and I saw all the likes and all the retweets and I was like, wait, this is my student. Wait a minute, this is Julien. Oh, my goodness. Okay, okay, so it was -- I was so excited but I mean, I didn't expect anything less. He is an excellent student. Already doing well in the class, minus extra credit. He's an anti-athlete. He's on the football team. He's amazing so -- again, I did not expect that. Love that. But, professor, professor, you didn't answer the big question. Did he get the extra credit? Of course, he got the extra credit. It's time to share. Let's hear some more. Come on, Julien. Say what. Let's hear some more. You ready to rap. Oh, yeah. You guys want to sing with us? Sure. Two, one, two, three ??? from the DNA starts to unwind ??? ??? the rna reads the other side ??? ??? myosis is the key to making life ??? ??? my toast 'tis cells about to die ??? Yeah. Oh. Oh, hey, hey. Dr. Davenport, it's wonderful to see how you encourage your students to do what they do and is it true -- Julien, you're not even a biology major. What's your main? I don't know. I'm actually a marketing major. Marketing. I can see that. Exercise my skills. A plus. You're well on your way to that. And, Dr. Davenport, he's a true morehouseman, right? Yes, a true morehouseman. That's right. All right. That's great. Julien, Dr. Davenport, thank you very, very much. I love it. All the best to you. Okay, thank you. Studying bio this year. Scary. Wait. What a great way to learn. I think duck would actually like bio for a moment. That's a catchy tune, wasn't it? He's gait. Coming up here on "Gma," Astros

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.