Transcript for Al Franken apologizes after radio anchor says he forcibly kissed her, took lewd photo

We move on to Washington now where Republicans took big steps forward on their tax cut plans as the Democrats are engulfed in the firestorm from senator Al Franken forced to apologize for forcibly kissing a woman during a USO tour and taking this photo of her on the way home while she was sleeping. Leeann tweeden is here but first Mary Bruce is on capitol hill with all the latest. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, George. Well, the national outcry over sexual harassment came roaring through these halls yesterday. Al Franken is now the first U.S. Senator to be publicly named in this recent wave of accusations against powerful men and this morning he is facing condemn nation and calls from both sides of the aisle for an ethics investigation. This is the photo sending Al Franken's senate career into a tailspin this morning. Franken pretending to grope Leeann tweeden while she was sleeping. I guess I've always wondered if I had any talent. No, you've got talent. Acting talent, Al. Reporter: The 2006 photo was taken as the two were on their way home from this USO tour. Now tweeden claims the then comedian was also sexually inappropriate in another way forcing her to rehearse a kissing scene from a skit he wrote. He just mashed his lips against my face and he stuck his tongue in my mouth so fat. Reporter: The democratic senator has previously criticized sexual harassers speaking out on allegations against president trump. Speaking of awful things the tape, the Hollywood access -- access Hollywood tape. The grope tape. That was bad. Reporter: And recently he's posted a slew of social media messages supporting victims who are speaking out. Franken is now apologizing for his behavior saying in a statement, I don't know what was in my head when I took that picture and it doesn't matter. There's no excuse. I look at it now and I feel disgusted with myself. It isn't funny. It's completely inappropriate. It's obvious how Leeann would feel violated by that picture. Now, leaders of both parties want the ethics committee to investigate. Sexual harassment is inappropriate in every circumstance in every way. Reporter: Should he resign? It needs to be looked into. Reporter: Now, Franken is not contesting these allegations and he himself is calling for an ethics investigation and, robin, he says he will gladly cooperate. All right, Mary, thank you.

