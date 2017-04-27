-
Now Playing: Alligator and 16 babies walk through backyard
-
Now Playing: Florida trapper gives injured alligator a kiss after taping its jaws shut
-
Now Playing: Homework ban sparks debate among educators, parents
-
Now Playing: Alligator sightings on the rise, officials warn
-
Now Playing: Is Trump holding to campaign promise to 'speak the truth'?
-
Now Playing: Ann Coulter's Berkeley speech canceled
-
Now Playing: 911 call released in fatal accident involving ex-'Bachelor'
-
Now Playing: Delta kicks passenger off flight for restroom use
-
Now Playing: Steven Mnuchin says tax plan to create 'jobs, jobs, jobs'
-
Now Playing: Trump agrees to remain in NAFTA for now
-
Now Playing: White House promises 'massive' cuts in tax plan
-
Now Playing: Brad Paisley performs new song, 'Today,' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Amazon seeking 'mad scientists' for hire
-
Now Playing: Ex-'Bachelor' star arrested for fleeing scene of deadly accident
-
Now Playing: Dr. Ian Smith shares tips on how to drop 20 pounds in 5 weeks
-
Now Playing: Mandisa opens up about overcoming depression
-
Now Playing: London street musician gains fame with guitar-playing skills
-
Now Playing: Environmental activist Destiny Watford appears live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Madonna responds to new biopic 'Blonde Ambition'
-
Now Playing: Can emotional feeding lead to obesity?