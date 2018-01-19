Transcript for Amazon announces final cities for new headquarters

George, now to the big battle and I'm not talking about which team is going to the super bowl. We're talking about what will be decided as Amazon's next headquarters. The list of finalists is out, more than 200 communities made their pitch but only 20 made the cut and Rebecca Jarvis is here with more. Good morning to you, Rebecca. So you look at this map. What does it tell you about the 0 that are now finalists? Tells you all of these city, good morning, by the way, are major metropolises, Chicago, Dallas, New York, L.A., Toronto, Canada is in the running, 238 applicants and whittled it down to 20. Still a big list. What's on the line for these cities if they can get the headquarters and what do they do to try to woo. So much on the line, 50,000 jobs in new job, $5 billion in the investment. The whole process of winning approval has gone down much like the olympics, Canada has been taking it serious and cities like Atlanta put together solutions to tackle traffic and improving public transit. Some other cities have taken a slightly lighter approach. Leaders in Tucson tried to mail Jeff bezos a 21-foot cactus. Others got Amazon's Alexa in on it and said where should we build. She came back with two answer, not one so lots of smart answers going on there. 20 will be Whitted down to one. Ginger will tell us what's going on out west. In the pacific northwest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.