Transcript for 'We want to help America,' Apple CEO Tim Cook says

Now to our ABC news exclusive with apple CEO Tim cook. He sat down with our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis to talk about apple's new plan to bring home billions to the U.S., create 20,000 jobs and, Rebecca, the new tax law played a part in this? Good morning, Rebecca. Reporter: Yeah, good morning to you, robin. That's right. We're here inside of one of apple's massive datacenters where expansion is under way, 400 jobs on this site alone. Your iPhone virtually every service on it runs through a center like this and this team is working on the future home of the iCloud. The $350 billion investment in the U.S., the company pledging to create 20,000 jobs over the next 5 years and increase spending on American manufacturing and education. This is where your messages come. This is the facetime video calls. This is your photos. This is iCloud. It's here. Reporter: CEO Tim cook exclusively taking us inside apple's massive data center in re Reno, Nevada running on renewable energy. Our clue is apple can only have been started in America and have a deep responsibility to give back. Reporter: The new tax plan meaning they can bring back $250 billion in overseas profits at a significantly reduced rate and will write a check for $38 billion to the U.S. Government. Without these policy changes, would you be able to announce today the creation of 20,000 new jobs? No, they're clearly -- let me be clear, there are large parts of in that are a result of the tax reform and large parts that we would have done in any situation. You have been vocal in the past where you don't see eye-to-eye with the president. I wonder with the new tax policy, Tim, is it fair in your mind, do American companies get more than the American middle class out of this tax plan? We are not taking a position on the individual side. I think that's for others look at but on the corporate side I believe that we'll create jobs that will help middle class. Reporter: The white house applauding apple's move. President trump tweeting, huge win for American workers and the usa. I also asked about those recent battery issues and whether apple was clear enough with its customers that it was needing to slow down some of those phones. Tim cook, the CEO, told me that he deeply apologizes for the issues. He said maybe the company could have been clear enand, robin, he says that apple puts every user at the heart of everything it does. Robin. Always good to hear from Tim cook. Safe travels back home. Michael.

