Transcript for American Airlines confrontation caught on camera

We start with a story that broke overnight. Fresh confrontation going viral in this new video. You can see a young mother toddler in arms weeping after a confrontation with a flight attendant. Then another passenger, this man look at him leaps into the fray loudly arguing with that same American airlines crew member. All this comes, of course, after that infamous video of a united passenger being dragged off a flight for refusing to give up his seat. He paid for. ABC's Phillip Mena is covering it all from our L.A. Bureau. Hi, Phillip. Reporter: Hi, Paula. Good morning. Earlier this month it was united airlines in hot water for that video of that passenger who was dragged out of his seat. This morning, it is American airlines feeling the heat after an intense altercation caught on video. Hey, bud, hey, bud. You do that to me and I'll knock you flat. You stay out of this. Reporter: Recorded by a passenger in the moments just after an intense confrontation between a mother traveling with two young children and an American airlines flight attendant. You can't use violence. With baby. Just give me back my stroller. Reporter: The flight attendant nearly struck one of the children as he was trying to remove the stroller from the overhead bin. Upset and grabbed it and pulled it, yanked it off violently and stormed off the plane with it. Reporter: Within moments Tony Fierro stands up to demand answers from the cabin crew. What's the guy's name that did that? Reporter: When the flight attendant returned he and Fierro immediately clashed. Hey, bud, hey, bud, you do that to me and I'll knock you flat. You stay out of this. Come on, try it, try it, try it. Why don't you. Try it, you get the hell off me. Come on. Bring. You don't know what the story is. I don't care what the story is. A baby almost got hurt. Reporter: American airlines says the crew member was removed from duty adding we are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family. The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy. Two values necessary for customer care. The on board outrage comes just two weeks after united airlines publicly apologized for this video of a passenger bloodied as he was forcibly removed from a flight. In addition to that apology, American airlines rebooked the woman and her family on another flight and upgraded them to first class. Dan, Paula. Seemed to be traumatic for many of the people involved.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.