Transcript for Americans start thinking about summer travel plans

All right, in today's weekend download a jump start on summer and travel and pays to plan ahead. Genevieve brown is here with us. Great to see you. Thanks for coming in. Thanks for having me. A don't in this is the day when you should not travel. Okay, you should not travel on July 9th. It's the Sunday after the fourth of July. It's going to be the most expensive day of the summer travel, about $100 more than the average ticket. Now, in general Sundays are a day to avoid because they are popular with both business and leisure travelers, July in general too expensive right behind Christmas and Thanksgiving the most expensive time of the year. What's the day to travel? June 6th. I'm glad you asked. Cheapest day of the summer. A Tuesday, Tuesday -- That's not really summer. Here's what I'll tell you. Can't travel on June 6th look to the second half of August, in particular August 22nd going to be inexpensive day. Tuesdays no matter what time of year you're traveling? How does this summer compare to last Sumner terms of the prices you're seeing for travel? So, really good news. Airfares are trending slightly cheaper, about $20 less per ticket. That said, you should expect the prices will go up. As a summer nears right now the average price for this summer about $380 so keep that price point in mind while you're shopping or getting a decent deal. Book early. Book early. And your choice of seat too. Genevieve, thank you very much. Rob says summer is right around the corner. So he says.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.