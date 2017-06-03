Transcript for Amy Schumer dishes on her Netflix special, gets surprise from 'Bachelor' Nick Viall

Nice to see you. Good to see you. Where do I sit? Here? You did that walk so well. That far away. I'm not a soulcycle instructor. Oh, my gosh. Hi, guys. No, I haven't. Look at this. Beautiful audience. Oh. Out of breath. I walked ten feet. I'm like -- whoo! As you walk past the cyclists like that we're very excited to talk about this new show you have coming up. Want to talk Instagram, follow you. Thank you. Wow. Good follow. Yes. And saw when you posted with your beloved mom. You're tight with your family. She's on the plane and just kind of figuring things out a little bit. Yeah, we -- there's my mom. This was her first jet ride. You know. When you get to a certain level, you know, I'm touring on a really cool level as a comedian so get to take jets sometimes and my mom took her first jet and she was getting the briefing of security. Look at her looking at the flight attendant. You can hear it? And the masks fall down? And I know to put mine on before I take care of her? I'm 35. And she's like I put my mine on before I put my daughter's. I'm 35. I don't need you to hold my mask. Is she getting used to it? No, it was really turbulent like la Bamba turbulent. This is not what it's usually like but she's excited. Nice you spend time with her and bring your sisters -- are you sort of a unit in you know what, like most people, I have a very up and down relationship with my mother. I don't want to lie this early, you know, to America. But, you know, and that's a really big part of the movie I made with Goldie "Snatch." You just crave your mom and you just -- you love her and she made you and she gave you everything so we -- yeah, it's navigating rough waters. But I am really -- turbulent. A good metaphor but I'm close with my family. They mean more to me than anything except for George obviously. Obviously. Obviously George means the world. Thank you. Out to the tour this weekend. Yes. Break time coming. No. No? This tour was 60 cities all over the world and so it -- Hence the jet. Hence the jack. At a certain point, but I'm so proud of the show and it was my last time getting to say those jokes. When the special airs those jokes are burned so I got to, you know -- And the leather outfit. Deep regrets. As I say early in the special I wasn't going to call it the leather special but I was like, that's what it became and -- It's so true. It's never -- it's never a good idea -- like I probably weigh a buck 60 right now and you don't need -- But you think -- we all put it on and you think it's a good idea. I was looking at the "Sports illustrated" -- Jesse is nodding his head. He's saying -- You wear leather, right, Jesse. All the time at home under this suit. Yeah. Is it too early to talk about your ball gag collection? Where are you going? Where are you going? We're doing the show. I'm still here. Let's watch the special. It's on Netflix right now. So I tweet out this photo of myself, okay. I'm holding coffee. I'm topless in just underwear and it goes viral. Like it was everywhere. Every news show, every website and that's when I learned the word you don't want people to use when a nude photo of you goes viral. Brave. It's like -- so many women come up to me in the street. It's so empowering you show your body. I'm like what do you mean? Trying to be brave. I know. Take your clothes off this front of a guy and he's like, wow, you look so brave right now. You truly are brave. George and I were saying this special is really nunny but so smart. You do take on gun violence. Yeah. In a big way. Yeah. Talk to us about that decision. Sure. Well, I mean -- I don't shy away from the stuff I usually talk about. People are like stop talking about your . Am I allowed to say that? I'm so sorry. You always ask after. She always asks -- I know we shouldn't talk about body parts because we get punished from birth for being a woman but that's also something that's important to me and so, you know, two beautiful kind of amazing women, Macy bro and Jillian Johnson were killed on July 23rd going to see my movie and it completely broke my heart and found out the guy that did it was severely mentally ill so I was just confused. I didn't know why he could buy a gun so I wanted to help close the loopholes so that severely mentally ill people couldn't -- would have more trouble buying guns which is not in a great position right now. Might get easier. I'm with them for the long haul and work with every town for gun safety so I'm going to use my voice to do what I can. You sure do. The least I can do. Smart and very effective and we can use our voice to help you with your "Bachelor" addiction. Yes, I know. You were on "The bachelor." Wearing leather. Full circle. I was also brave. Yeah. In a lot of different ways. Yes. But somebody wants to say something to you. Oh, my god. Roll 'em. Hey, Amy. It's Nick. How is it going? Hey, I just wanted to say of all my time on bachelor nation I only have one regret and that is showing up late because I realized now had I showed up on time you and I might have had a chance to meet and who knows what could have happened but unfortunately it just wasn't meant to be. Gosh. I can't believe that. So close. Well, in two seasons when I'm the bachelorette and he's a contestant. You heard it here first. You heard it. Okay. I would be the worst -- I would like sweatpants. Yeah, no, it would be -- You're the best. I feel so bad they are just riding and riding bikes. I go -- I can soulcycle. I take it with my friend Rachel Feinstein. Great comedian and mostly forget what ale he doing there and stand there and look at each other, why are we -- It doesn't work that way. I'm tired. Everyone in there is so hot. I know. But Stacey is your instructor -- Then you go. The hard work. Can I ask -- What about scone cycle? How about we go to a place where they give you scones. I love scones. I'll sit on a bike if I'm being fed a scone. Dangle like a carrot out in

