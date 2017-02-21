Transcript for Angelina Jolie speaks out on new film, family

We move to our exclusive interview with Angelina Jolie. As Michael said she is in Cambodia for the world premiere about her film. She calls it a thank you to the country of Cambodia where her oldest son was born and we spoke about the movie, her family and how they're coping after Jolie's public divorce from Brad Pitt. The film, of course, is called "First they killed my father" and you call it the story of war through the eyes of a child. Why was it so important to tell this story? This country means a great deal to me. This country has been through so much and 40 years ago this war affected every single individual here and I wanted to understand myself. I believe that my -- I don't know much of my son's birth parents but I believe they would have gone through this war. I wanted to understand him and his culture in a deeper way and I wanted to bring this story to this country in their language and I wanted to tell the story of a deer friend of mine. You have been screening it for the Cambodian royal family for survivors of that horrible war. I imagine that's kind of a daunting audience. It is. It is. I was very, very nervous. It's, of course -- it's -- it is a very -- it's an honor to be allowed to come into a country that is not your own country and to tell its history. You mentioned your son Maddox. You adopted him back in 2002 and he was a real partner on the film for you, wasn't he? He was. He was. I talked to Maddux about this film and doing it and it was him in the final hour who said that he was ready and that he wanted to understand more and work on it and wanted me to make it. So being with him on set and studying the history of this country with him and being with his fellow country trimen every day was extraordinary and Pax worked on the film and did the still photography. Yeah. Very special. Do you have budding directors in your family? I don't know. I think they probably would rather be musicians. They're, you know, they're -- I don't know how they feel about film. I think they like the adventure of the crew and they like to be -- they like to be in the thick of it. How did they feel about eating scorpions. They're used to eating sporp yon, especially Shiloh. Shiloh loves a tarantula and a bug and can eat a bag of crickets like chips so they're used to it but, no, I'm learning to cook them better, the little more -- a little more flair and seasoning. Of course, we all know this has been a turbulent time for your family. You filed for divorce last September. As you said for the health of the family. Is your family healthier now? Oh, we are -- we are focusing on the health of our family and so -- and so we will be. We will be stronger when we come out of this because that's what we're determined to do as a family. And in the past you describe Brad often as a wonderful father, of course, as part of the family. Do you still believe that? Of course. Of course. We will always be a family. Always. I know you've also spoken out for so long about refugee policy as well. You write an op-ed earlier saying you wish the U.S. Refugee policy would be based on facts, not fear. What did you mean by that exactly. Who are we? We are people as Americans who represent something to the world and we have to understand who these people are. We're speaking of and we have to remain tolerant and open and base our policies on facts and civil rights and human rights. The president says he's going to have a new executive order this week. As you may know he watches a lot of morning television. What's the most important thing you think he needs to know about what you've learned about refugees? Well, I would bring it back to my friend Loung, the subject of this film I've just done and she is a proud American citizen who has contributed, who makes our country better by her existence and her citizenship so I think -- and that is our how country was built. That's who we are so to forget that is to forget who -- to forget ourselves and our core. You said this film is in some ways a thank you to Cambodia. Has that country survived and thrived the country you see today? Absolutely. And most -- and most of all it is because of the people. They are an extraordinary people. When I first came here I expected to meet people who had been through so much war and so much violence that they would be a bitter, hardened people and they are a kind, open, resilient, intelligent and a very I hope when people see the film creative people full of love and joy and family and so for that, they are dash cam body Ya will rise. Angelina Jolie, thanks very much. Thank you so much. She has showed such a commitment to that country and these issues. But who knew you could eat crickets like potato chips? Her kids. A bag of chips. Looking forward to seeing the film. The film "First they killed my father" will be available on Netflix later this year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.