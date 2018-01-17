Transcript for Ann Curry breaks her silence about 'Today' scandal

as a groundbreaker, I'm sorry I couldn't carry the ball over the finish line but, man, I did try. Reporter: The veteran journalist speaking to people telling the magazine it hurt like hell. It hurt so much but I learned a lot about myself. I mean I want to be honest and that is that I mean it hurt a lot to feel that you weren't wanted anymore so I can't lie about that. Reporter: Curry says it wasn't easy learning how to cope with resentment. I do know from experience that hanging on to anger weighs you down and it's very hard to rise with it unless you can channel it. If we're trying trying to get Al Qaeda why are we not in Pakistan? Reporter: The seven-time Emmy winner left NBC three years after leaving her anchor chair besides Matt Lauer. I'm Matt Lauer. And I'm Ann curry. Reporter: Also opening up about her former co-host fired from his longtime role last November following allegations of inso many sexual behavior in the workplace with female colleagues with some seeing his departure as a kind of vengeance for his former co-host, one tweeting, somewhere Ann curry is feeling something called vindication right now. Curry says that's not the case. I wish I could say I was celebrating but I immediately checked myself because I knew women had suffered. I feel outraged. I feel empathy for the victims and now given that it's part of a broader movement across industries across this country I feel real hope that change is coming. For the first time in my life I actually have real hope that we will see a day when women will finally be unbound and unleashed upon the world. Curry says she wasn't surprised by the allegations against Matt Lauer and since leaving she's launched her own production company returning to reporting with a new docu-series called "We'll meet again" for pbs and says the last five years has made her not just stronger but smarter. She's not bitter at all. No. She's so strong. And the new issue of "People" hits newsstands Friday.

