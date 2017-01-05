Transcript for Anna Wintour and Gwyneth Paltrow join forces for 'Goop' magazine

Don't have to ask me twice. Never. We begin with some goop news. Goop empire is growing. Our friend Gwyneth paltrow's blog is becoming a full-fledged magazine and not just any magazine. The editor in chief of "Vogue" Anna wintour is turning goop into a quarterly with original content on cooking, health and fitness and came together with a simple conversation between paltrow and win tour at a social event. See, that's how it's done in the big leagues. Goop magazine launches in September. We congratulate you Gwyneth, a real passion project for her. Pretty cool. If you dream it, you can make it happen. Proof positive. Also in "Pop news," happy news for Seattle seehawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara. They announced the birth of their first child together. Her name, sienna princess Wilson. Good genes going on there. She was 7 pounds, 13 ounces born Friday night weighing in as a just said at 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Ciara posting this photo taken of her by her husband with a touching note that says dear sienna princess Wilson, no matter how big the wave we will always be your calm in the storm. We love you, love, mommy and daddy. Congrats to the happy family.

