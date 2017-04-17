Transcript for Anne Hathaway dishes on her $15 flea market dress

I'm just gabbing away up here with Anne Hathaway. She's taking on a huge role in his new movie, "Colossal." We don't want to spoil anything. We want to show a clip that won't give too much away. Here we go. This is the creature's third appearance. Surprisingly -- The initial appearance. ??? I know, I know. A Anne, purposely, you want people to not know too much before they go to the theater. Why? It's true. This one has a few plot twists the. Peel going in without knowledge of what it's about enjoy it the most. As I told you when we sat down, I had no idea. Because I was told you didn't want to know too much going in. Wow. Wow. Thank you. Totally is. It get you from the get-go. You said with your agent, you wanted something different. A little -- Yeah, I did want something different. I think nowadays, when you say that, that means depressing or signals some kind of sadness. I love that this was a movie that was dark but silly at the same time. It's an odd combination, as rare, as well. I read it and literally every page, I couldn't believe what was coming next. I was excited when I checked out the short films of the director, he had the wit to pull it off. He makes short films in his living room with a friend and an iPhone and they're fantastic. That sounded -- they're very European films. He's Spanish. So -- When in doubt, go that route. You said it's the right kind of weird for this film. Yeah. It doesn't exist only for itself. I think the director loves film. He made a film as a film lover. For me, I love film as well. I love going to the movies. I don't prefer one genre over another. We made a move I have to combine all of them. Mission accomplished. Can we talk about your adorable son. I cannot believe he's a year old. He's a year old. And like a lot of mamas, you felt pressure for the one-year birthday. You felt good until you went on Pinterest. Yes, yes. You know. And shout out the all the moms who are so good at that. I am not. That's not me. I sort of -- I'm good at kre ating loving messes. This birthday was no difference. But I have to say, I must apologize to the party planner moms on Pinterest. I saw brie Larson the other day. She said her mom was a party planner. I apologize to her and her mom. An advantage. Any advantage you can have in terms of the kid department, I say go for it. Press the advantage. You said motherhood is not perfect. You don't have to be perfect. People appreciate that. How about these other movies, reboots. Yeah. Anybody excited for "Ocean's 8 "? Tell people who you're hanging out with. My bffs? Sandy can't stop calling me. It's amazing. My first day on set, I arrived. Everyone is a queen. And everyone is such a pro. And they're all nice and funny and warm. And smart. And, I just showed up the first day and sandy was sitting next to Kate and Rihanna walked by. And Mindy kaling. I couldn't believe. I thought if I feel this way, I'm sure the audience will sgoing the feel this way as well. Can you tell people. I normally don't ask people what they're wearing. You need to know this. Tell people. This is a -- $15 flea market dress. So -- Thank you very, very much. I'm trying be more sustainable with my fashion choices. Trying to wear vintage where I can. It's beautiful. Continued blessings in all that you do. How do you like the new live audience? This is amazing. Thank you. Staten Island. Came all the way. Came on the ferry? Yes. Dare I say it's colossal. It's in theaters now. See what I did there.

