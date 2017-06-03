Transcript for Still no answer on what led to Trump's weekend Twitter tirade

First right to that new fallout from president trump's stunning claim accusing president Obama of wiretapping phones in trump tower before the election. All this without offering proof. The former administration is denying accusations. Three big question, number one, did president Obama order an illegal wiretap at trump tower. Does president trump have any evidence to back that up and will trump's justice department publicly deny the allegations as requested by FBI director James Comey. Our chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross starts us off. Good morning. Good morning. Well, in just a few minutes with a few hundred characters on Twitter, president trump managed to impugn the integrity of both president Obama and the FBI and spread what senior intelligence officials say is a huge falsehood. The actual source of the president's stunning claim, the FBI bugged trump tower, on the orders of president Obama remains a mystery this morning. But today the outraged FBI director James Comey may learn whether the justice department will agree to go public as he has asked and correct the president from what Comey says are false statements about wiretapping. The former dni, the director of national intelligence James clapper has already gone public to refute the president's assertions. For the part of the national security apparatus that I oversaw as dni, there was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president-elect at the time or as a candidate or against his campaign. Reporter: The only white house official to speak publicly since the tweets Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared on the ABC program "This week" and tried to change the subject when Martha Raddatz pressed for an answer about the source. The president of the united States is accusing the former president of wiretapping him. I think that this is again something that if this happened, Martha -- If, if, if. I agree. Reporter: There was no if in the president's Twitter messages rather that the wiretaps actually did happen. Quote, terrible, just found out that Obama had my wires tapped in trump tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is mccarthyism. He has unlimited access to the country's greatest secrets as president but it seems increasingly clear he instead relied heavily on questions raised in a Fox News report Friday night. Are you concerned on the flip side that the Obama administration may have been surveilling members of the trump campaign. Reporter: On the conservative Breitbart website which Friday highlighted a conspiracy loving radio talk show host, mark Levin. How many of trump's people were eavesdropped on, how many had their conversations intercepted, recorded, transcribed, because this, ladies and gentlemen, is the big scandal. Reporter: A spokesman for former president Obama joined the chorus of those calling the president's allegations false. His former white house national security aide Ben Rhodes responded, no president can order a wiretap. Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you. If trump were to be right that there was a wiretap, it would also mean the FBI felt it had developed enough evidence of collusion between the Russians and the trump campaign to actually get a special panel of judges, not the white house, to approve a wiretap, George and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.