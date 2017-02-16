Transcript for Arrests made in apparent assassination of Kim Jong Un's half brother

No one needs that much. Breaking headline overseas. Authorities making new arrests in the assassination of the north Korean leader's half brother and Matt Gutman has all the details. Reporter: Good morning. Early this morning Malaysian police arrested two more members of a cell of assassins who police say tracked Kim jong-nam to the Kuala Lumpur airport despite the fact that he was traveling under an assumed name and killed him with a fast-acting poison before melting away into that crowded airport. After zeroing on the suspected assassin in that lol shirt this morning police in Malaysia tightening the noose around a cell of alleged assassins they say killed North Korea's Kim jong-nam. In this grainy video Chinese TV claims to show the second suspected female assassin being bundled into a police car in Kuala Lumpur. Kim jong-nam was the portly playboy and half brother of current north Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. The brothers shared a father you see in this awkward family photo from 1981. North Korea's former dictator but the brothers were estranged. Kim jong-nam had reportedly been living the high life in exile in the gambling Mecca of macaw. He was awaiting a flight when police say a woman came from behind and covered his face with a cloth laced with a liquid. Police say it was poison and they say Kim jong-nam complained of burning in his eye, dizziness quickly led to death. The poison killed him before he reached the hospital. Immediately investigators began scouring CCTV footage for two alleged femme fatales. Three arrests have been made. The two alleged female assassins and one of their boyfriends. Each carrying a passor the with a different nationality. Kim jong-nam had reportedly sent his dictator brother a letter in about 2012 begging him to spare his and his family's life but the 33-year-old north Korean had his own uncle killed and had hundreds of other government officials killed. There isn't much mercy in that regime, robin. No, indeed not, thank you.

