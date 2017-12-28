Transcript for Astros coach makes miraculous recovery after World Series

We are back now with that heart-stopping race to save the life of Houston Astros' first base coach. The world series champion was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at the team's big celebration, and ABC's Adrienne Bankert is here with more on his miraculous recovery. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning to you, Paula. What's better than the world series? Being there to celebrate. But the odds of the coach being alive after what seem nothing more than a clumsy fall. The first base coach was an integral part of the F world series win for the Astros in 60 years. Proudly riding in the champions parade, but just hours later at city hall, he began to stagger, telling another team member he wasn't feeling well. By the time he was at the hospital, he was unresponsible, suffering from bleeding in the brain. The doctor said he had 3% of survival. I said, please, lord, don't take my husband. Reporter: What no one knew was the night before the parade, he slipped on a wet floor and hit his head. He had no symptoms, not even a headache. I hit the right side of my head, but I didn't feel any pain, and I wasn't hurting, so I got up the next day and went to the parade. Reporter: His story similar to other accounts where someone may not feel immediate pain after a fall. Natasha Richardson fell Monday. Reporter: In 2009, Natasha Richardson hit her head during a ski accident in Canada and died. She returned to her hotel room and went to the hospital. The autopsy report shows she died from bleeding into her brain. Indaughter's case, the doctors performed a three-hour urg. I called and said, you need to come to Houston because your dad has just -- it doesn't look good. Reporter: But miraculously, three days later,daughter opened his eyes. This morning, he says he has zero side effects. I don't have any pain. I do not feel confused. I don't have any balance issues. He is a miracle. He is a walking miracle. But I do get kind of tired because he keeps telling me he is a miracle, so -- Reporter: You won't hear the last of that either. The doctor says there was so much blood in his brain that it pushed his brain onto the brain stem, and he is thanking the people who took him to the hospital, and saying, god used them to save his life. No side effects. 3% chance of survival. He went home and started to vacuuming and sent the video to doctors saying, I'm all right. Thank you. We want to bring in our chief medical correspondent, Jen Ashton, joining us from Boston this morning. Hi there. Hi, Paula. We mentioned gnaw Tasha Richardson's untimely death, but how rare are these? You know, it happens. It's not common, but obviously, we do see it. It's estimated to happen in 5 to 25 cases of severe head trauma. We have to put that into context. There are about 1.7 million traumatic brain injuries in this country every year, and about 52,000 deaths attributed to that, and you have to look at the risk factors here. The big ones, the trio we think about when you talk about a sub durl hematoma. As we age, the brain does shrink a little bit. And when you are on blood thinners, that can increase the risk of bleeding at baseline, and if you jar your head, and it hits the inside of the skull, it can tear those veins and give you a sub durl. Coachdaughter was 65, and he was on blood-thinning medication, but he slipped and hit his head the night before, but he didn't have a headache. How would you know this happens? Take a look at this list of sympto symptoms. There are many symptoms, and the key is a change in mental status. If you have any of these symptoms after head trauma, you need to seek medical attention immediately. Go to an emergency room, call 911. Obviously, not all of these S symptoms mean you have it, but you have to err on the side of caution. Thank you.

