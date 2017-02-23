Transcript for Audio clip on killed Indiana teen's cellphone released

We move on to a new development in the case of the two teens killed. Recording from the cell phone could be the killer's voice. Reporter: The voice is chilling and this morning Indiana investigators believe it could help them track down whoever murdered 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. Down the hill. Down the hill. Reporter: That distinctive voice, police say, is the killer ordering the girls to move down a hill. Authorities are playing the short clip in a loop. Here's another listen. Down the hill, down the hill. Down the hill. We think there is enough there someone would recognize that voice and we want that person to call us. Reporter: The girls' bodied were discovered Valentine's day at the foot of a hill near the nature trail in delphi and authorities have been hunting for this man who they call the main suspect in the case. Investigators revealing the new audio and that image came from Libby's phone. It's unclear if the voice belonged to that suspect or another man. In her last moments Libby managed to hit record? She is a hero because she had the presence of mind to -- she didn't feel comfortable about something and turned on her video camera. Reporter: They disappeared February 13th after a relative dropped them off for a hike. Libby even snapchatting this pic of abbey on a railroad bridge near the trail and investigators hoping Libby's valiant effort to record her alleged killer will lead to a tip and an arrest. You see even with technology we need human intelligence, in other words, we need you. Reporter: Tributes to the girls turning up across the town. Back at that bridge a makeshift memorial now growing as this community waits for an arrest. It's just very frightening. Kids just can't go out and be kids anymore. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Alex Perez, ABC news, delphi, Indiana. Thanks, Alex for that and bring in Nancy grace and Brad Garrett, former FBI special agent. Nancy, let me begin with you. Boy, what presence of mind for Libby to be able to hit that record button. You're absolutely right and, remember this, I know that they are saying there could be another accomplice but think about it. When she sees this guy coming across that train trestle as I call it's the same train trestle where she snapped her friend and posted it on Snapchat. She had to be suspicious of him because she took a picture then. She took that picture. That's where it came from. And we hear that muffled down the hill. Down the hill. Why was it muffled? Because I think she put it in her pocket. Now, they're only releasing a portion of it? Why? There's something on there they don't want us or the perpetrate story hear. For all I know it could have beenen attack on the girls or their murders. They are not releasing to spare the family but there's more proof on that video. But, Brad, investigators do want the public to hear that voice. They do, George. They certainly do and it loops over and over. They do, George, because they got to humanize the case as much as possible. This is an awful crime. There are people out there that have pieces of information, an aunt, an uncle, a relative and trying to hook them to make a call. I don't think it's a relative, George. I'll tell you why. Because if I've seen the picture and I've heard the voice and you've seen the picture and you've heard the voice, certainly her family has. Her friends have. Schoolteachers, the community, certainly if it was connected to her, if they knew them and don't hear the perps say their name in the audio they would have identified this person. So that leaves us with this. This is a town of about 3,000 people, about 75 miles southwest of Indianapolis. Who would be there on foot? What other ways can you get into that forest? Are there cameras? Is there a way to determine if this person is a transient walking through? And did they go straight from the train trestle down the hill to their deaths? I think that they did. Brad, does your gut tell you this was a targeted killing or chance encounter? You know, if you listen to the state police yesterday, George, the inference was they think at the bare least he spotted them, followed them and did his thing or I should say they. There is the possibility, I suppose, it's another person and that even may be the other person's voice we hear down the hill. Okay. Brad Garrett and Nancy grace, thanks very much.

