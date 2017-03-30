Authorities release dramatic Oklahoma home invasion 911 call

Zach Peters, 23, is heard on the call pleading with the 911 operator to send help after shooting and killing three masked intruders who allegedly entered his family's Oklahoma home.
5:17 | 03/30/17

