Transcript for Authorities warn of potential electrocution dangers after Ohio teen drowns in lake

This morning, we have a warning for the summer about a silent killer. That killer in the water, turning a refreshing dip into a deadly decision. Erielle reshef has more on one teen's tragic story. Good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Paula. An Ohio family was enjoying a day of fun on the lake when the unthinkable happened. An electrical current running through the water, claiming a life of a son trying to save his father. A 19-year-old from Chicago. A devastating danger. Marine patrol can you start towards put-in-bay. We have an unresponsive cpr in progress. Reporter: The teenings electrocuted, after jumping off the family's boat to help the family's father and dog. The wife pulled out the shore plug connected to the boat. And the electric current in the water stopped. Reporter: It's called electric shot current. Last year, Jimmy and Casey's 15-year-old daughter, Carmen, died after her family says she was electrocuted in a lake. The deadly currents came from a light switch box in their backyard. I could have saved her if it had been anything other than elect row to cushion in the water. Reporter: Several states are considering changes. Calling for circuit breakers near the water. And for these types of outlets that are usually in bathrooms to shut down a short or overload. There are drownings that could happen from this that people don't realize. Reporter: You should inspect the electrical equipment at least once a year. It's great idea to get a shock alarm or similar product that warns when there's electricity in the water. Experts tell us the most important thing to remember is never swim near marinas or docks. Those areas are most likely to have electricity that could seep into is the water. A sad story for the family's useful warning for the rest of us. Thank you very much.

