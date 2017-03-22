Transcript for Baby boy loves napping on his big, fluffy dog

Don't get in between a boy in his dog. This right here at eleven month old Oliver in his golden doodle Leno all of her mom captured her baby in the midst of a cop are now. The little white trying to get comfortable about using the dog at the pillow. And over again climbing all over him. We'll is. Though with little Italy's first baby and is any dog lover picking at test this can be tough transition but when Oliver was born their pet accepted the new edition of open pod. Now the adorable pair are inseparable. My little baby chicks he was my first dog and so I went through a lot of research figuring how to welcome the beanie and so I have a picture representing their first. The first stared out apparently hold out hope weren't making progress Trixie doesn't like Alex that we got little dog likes his baby. But this is close she today. Parent esteemed chair and I don't want ever move one out for the other so they've taken the getting up there together. I don't like. Rated home had a problem. I'm idea that the one C and let it didn't Trixie beds that she's always had his sentence move but she kind of takes it out of her bedding goes back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.