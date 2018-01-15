Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. says 'there's some strong feelings going on already'

Luyendyk told "GMA" that he is confident that he will find love on this season of "The Bachelor."
1:52 | 01/15/18

Let's go to Lara. So fantastic. Uh, shifting gears a bit. We move on to "The bachelor presiden." Arie is back in action. The women are literally wrestling for his attention. Reporter: Things are heating up on the next episode of "The bachelor." We're about to find out who the strongest woman is today inside the ring. Reporter: And we were there with Arie. Bringing you an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fight for the final rose. Today, we're doing a wrestling date. This is definitely out of my comfort level. But, hey, this is what this is all about. This is amazing. It's like the best date I could ever ask for. Reporter: Arie making this season his own. How are you different from the other "Bachelors "? In your opinion. I have gray hair. I heard he's so sexy and smooth. He's got this cute, nerdy side to him. I feel like he's kind of dorky. Not as like, so, like some of the other "Bachelor." He's different. Reporter: Already stealing hearts. I think sparks have started flying. Reporter: And a few kisses. I've had a kiss. Maybe a minimakeout sesh. Reporter: Sparking promising connections. Have you maybe established a connection? Yeah. My biggest fear coming into this was that there wouldn't be someone for me. I had two really amazing one-on-one dates. And a fun group date that was driving-related. I'm feeling good about things. Reporter: Confident he'll find the one. You feel like maybe you can find true love? I can. Yeah. There is, like, some strong feelings going on already. It's so early. It's kind of shocking. I'm loving it. All: Cheers. So are viewers. You can see "The bachelor" tonight at 8:00, 7:00 central.

