'The Bachelorette' preview: Kenny confronts Lee

More
Things get heated between Lee and Kenny in this week's episode, and Rachel Lindsay gets a ringside seat.
0:55 | 06/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The Bachelorette' preview: Kenny confronts Lee

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47943586,"title":"'The Bachelorette' preview: Kenny confronts Lee ","duration":"0:55","description":"Things get heated between Lee and Kenny in this week's episode, and Rachel Lindsay gets a ringside seat. ","url":"/GMA/video/bachelorette-preview-kenny-confronts-lee-47943586","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.